Boone Central golfer Taylor Beierman medals at state

Boone Central golfer Taylor Beierman didn't pick up clubs until a year and a half ago. She's not really even sure how or why she did it, but none of that mattered on Tuesday afternoon.

Had you presented her with this moment back then she'd admittedly question your senses. Tuesday she stood by the scoreboard west of Elks Country Club trying to make sense of it all.

Beierman put together a two-day total of 182 on a 90-92 and finished in a tie for 14th place. That was good enough for a state medal, a photo and an unforgettable, if unlikely memory.

"I wasn't planning on this, really. It just kind of happened," Beierman said. "It was a perfect day (yesterday) so I just came out here (today) and played solid."

After a strong first round put her in a position to medal, Beierman entered Tuesday with the mindset of just being herself. But she started off with a double bogey, bogey, par, double bogey and looked to be fading out of medal contention. She got it back on the rails with three bogies and two pars to end the front nine with a 45.

The back nine greeted her with two more doubles on the 10th and the 12th, but Beierman kept plugging along and played the final seven holes 4-over. Her 182 tied Mekallyn Bancroft of Valentine and was three shots clear of tying for the final medalist position.

"I just went out there and played and had fun. That was my goal," she said. "Whatever happened, happened. I'm still a sophomore so I had a lot of room to grow."

Beierman was the third-best sophomore at state. As she ponders the potential of the next two years, she just wants to keep growing with more experience.

"Just keep improving. I started golfing a year and a half ago so this is pretty cool," Beierman said. "I never thought this would happen."

