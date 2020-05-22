Bowling and girls wrestling approved by NSAA

The NSAA board of directors usually doesn’t meet in the summer, but because of the COVID-19 crisis and how it has affected high school sports, a board meeting is scheduled for June 29. Bowling will be one of the topics on the agenda.

“With this (bowling) going in for next year, we have to get going in terms of how long the regular season will be and what the postseason looks like,” Bellar said.

The Unified Bowling state tournament is held in Lincoln at Sun Valley Lanes.

Board member Kathi Wieskamp, director of athletics and activities for Lincoln Public Schools, said the LPS school board would make the decision whether bowling would be added as a full-fledged sport at the six city high schools, all of which have club teams. Considering the economic fallout and uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, Wieskamp can’t say what the board will do at this point.

“We have more kids involved in bowling than we do in a lot of the sports we offer, so we know the interest is there,” said Wieskamp, who voted in favor of adding bowling. “What that vote turns out to be will be interesting.”