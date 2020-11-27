Columbus bowling sets sights on state title in first season

The bowlers wouldn't exactly say it, but coaches Bob Jaster and Jim Henderson weren't shy about the potential for Columbus High bowling in its inaugural season.
Tasked with starting up a program from scratch, setting a culture and creating interest, Jaster and Henderson are thinking big; big as in adding hardware to the trophy case.
"From a coaching standpoint, our goal is to set that bar high, get that state title and bring it back to the high school and the City of Columbus," assistant coach Jim Henderson said Wednesday at the second annual CHS Winter Sports Media Day. "Our bar is that, and it's our job is getting those kids to that level. That's our main achievement, and we'll get there."
Winning and challenging for championships should be well within the reach of the Discoverers regardless of the age of the program. Columbus is one of the most vibrant bowling communities in the state and already supports a club system that Jaster and Henderson have been helping out with for most of the last decade.
Bowling received approval for sanctioning by the NSAA Representative Assembly last May after coming up just short of the necessary votes the year before. CHS initially delayed formation of the program due to the pandemic. But when a survey gauging interest from the student body came back with positive marks in October, it was no surprise.
Joining Jaster and Henderson on Wednesday were four who have been a part of the club system - Andrew Beck and Hunter Gassmann on the boys team, and Madison Henderson and Zoi Goebel on the girls team.
Those four were all looking forward to the leadership aspect of their new roles on the team. Each mentioned attracting more attention to the program, helping newcomers and developing teammates into contributors.
"I want to give back to the program and help kids progress faster than when I started as a sophomore," Gassmann, a senior, said. "I want to make sure the team goes to state and proceeds to do well. That's my main goal, to get the team to the point where we can bowl in those type of crowds and exceed what they can do."
Gassmann achieved his highest-ever series recently on a 786 and has hit 279 three times. Beck, who's been on the lanes since the second grade said he's rolled 279 four times.
"I want to get the program up and running and get more kids involved," he said.
Madison Henderson is Jim's daughter and a bowler who's grown up on the lanes. She regularly competes nationally and, 12 days ago, took second at the Youth Teen Masters national tournament in Wichita, Kansas.
"If we set the bar high, then maybe we can show (girls new to the sport) that they are a really good team," she said. "We want to be able to show them how good they can be this year and hopefully grow the program for years to come."
If the four bowlers were somewhat modest in their outlook, their coaches were more bullish.
There's no doubt that the Columbus bowling community has been yearning for a varsity team for decades. Now that it's a reality, there's no reason not to be optimistic.
"Even a lot of students that had been in the club for the past 20 years, there was a lot of excitement from those people as well," Jaster said. "It was, 'Hey, look. You guys finally have a shot that they have been wanting for a long time.' It's something that everyone has high hopes on."
Since the announcement was made last week and featured in The Telegram, the schedule has been filled and updated.
Columbus opens on Dec. 14 at Westbrook Lanes against Fremont. The Discoverers have a double dual the next day then won't be at home again until Jan. 25.
There are two invites, four double duals and another dual on the road schedule. The district round is Feb. 1 and state Feb. 8. No location has yet been set for state.
All 31 schools offering bowling will compete in the same class this season. The CHS girls have four on the roster while the boys have 10. The girls need one more to fulfill a full lineup.
"For me, it would be great to win state right off the bat," Jaster said. "That’s a shot that everybody is wanting to do right away. For me, let’s get a program set up and established so we have more kids coming into the bowling program.
"Through the club side of it, a lot of it was kids that were in leagues or had parents or siblings in leagues. We want to get it out there to others that haven’t seen that aspect of bowling before, seen how competitive it can be, get them interested and build the program up."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
