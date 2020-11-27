Columbus bowling sets sights on state title in first season

If the four bowlers were somewhat modest in their outlook, their coaches were more bullish.

There's no doubt that the Columbus bowling community has been yearning for a varsity team for decades. Now that it's a reality, there's no reason not to be optimistic.

"Even a lot of students that had been in the club for the past 20 years, there was a lot of excitement from those people as well," Jaster said. "It was, 'Hey, look. You guys finally have a shot that they have been wanting for a long time.' It's something that everyone has high hopes on."

Since the announcement was made last week and featured in The Telegram, the schedule has been filled and updated.

Columbus opens on Dec. 14 at Westbrook Lanes against Fremont. The Discoverers have a double dual the next day then won't be at home again until Jan. 25.

There are two invites, four double duals and another dual on the road schedule. The district round is Feb. 1 and state Feb. 8. No location has yet been set for state.

All 31 schools offering bowling will compete in the same class this season. The CHS girls have four on the roster while the boys have 10. The girls need one more to fulfill a full lineup.