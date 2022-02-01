Columbus bowling streaking into district

Columbus High bowling teams will look to make it back-to-back trips to state when the Discoverers host the A-5 District Tournament at Westbrook Lanes starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Both CHS teams head into the tournament with some momentum following team championships at Grand Island on Jan. 15. The Discoverer boys and girls both rose to the top that day and had nine games above 200.

Alex Holdsworth for the girls and Colin Jaster, Gavin Unger and Matt Holcomb for the boys each rolled games over 200. Jaster and Unger did it three times.

Following team titles, both the boys and girls won duals over Waverly, Lakeview and Boone Central. The boys were defeated by Grand Island in the preliminary rounds but bounced back in the Baker elimination bracket by defeating Waverly then Grand Island for the title. The boys scored at least 14 team points in the next three wins while the girls had totals of 12, 20 and 19.

Since the second half of the season started at the turn of the calendar, the boys have gone 14-3 in combined individual and Baker competition while the girls are 7-2.

Columbus hosts Boone Central, Grand Island Northwest, Grand Island, Lakeview and McCool Junction in the district tournament. Each team rolls three games of traditional bowling then five in the Baker format. The top team of those combined eight scores qualifies for state. The highest eight scoring individuals will also earn a trip to Lincoln.

Columbus Girls 19, Boone Central 2: Holdsworth rolled a 234 in the first round and led the way to a total pinfall win as well along with head-to-head victors Makayla Prather and Emma Moore in a Jan. 24 home dual. That trio plus Bri Eickhoff and Milo Quini swept the second round and built the advantage to 14-2. Holdsworth scored the high on a game of 193. CHS then took the Baker game 119-103.

Columbus Boys 18, Boone Central 3: Schott had a two-game series of 459 on games of 233-226 while Holcomb and the combination of Unger and Jaster also scored over 200. CHS won four of the five first round matches, three of the five second round matches and both Baker games. The Discoverers also claimed total pinfall points by more than 150 pins in each game.

Columbus Girls 20, Lakeview 1: The Discoverers won four of the first five matches in the first round then all five in the second while jumping out to a lead of 15-1 in a Jan. 21 dual. Holdsworth's 189 and 181 were the highs for each round. CHS also took the Baker games 129-102 and 125-69.

The lone Lakeview winner was Jennifer Franco's 110 in the first round. Teammate Makenna Jaeger had the best score on a 131 in the first round.

Columbus Boys 17, Lakeview 4: Ryland Prokopec and Unger both scored over 200 in the first round and were two of the three head-to-head winners including Jaster. CHS won the total pinfall 928-739, again won three matches in the second round and edged out the pinfall total 736-714. Scores of 224-170 and 166-124 gave the Discoverers both Baker games.

Hunter Schoch and Trent Ditter had Lakeview wins in both rounds. Schoch rolled 147-127 while Ditter was better than 200 each time at 217-200. His 212 was the top Viking score of the day.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

