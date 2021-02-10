Columbus boys 0-2 at state bolwing

Columbus High bowling will always have 2021 to point to as a season of history. In the future, though, the Discoverers would like that history to last just a little big longer.

Columbus qualified for the first-ever state bowling meet by winning its district last week at Westbrook. In the state team competition Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, the CHS boys were eliminated after the first round of consolations.

CHS, the 7 seed, went the distance against 2 seed Lincoln Pius X in the first round but lost the fifth and deciding Baker game. Columbus then faced Bellevue West and was shut out 3-0.

Top-seeded Fremont won the first-ever boys team state championship by going through the loser's bracket. Fremont was swept by Seward in the semifinal round, defeated Bellevue West 3-1 in the consolation final then took down Seward twice, 3-1 and 3-0.

The Columbus girls were on the lanes Wednesday in the girls team tournament. The CHS girls are also the 7 seed and faced a first-round match against 2 seed Seward.

