Columbus boys bowling rolls to 4-1

Columbus High boys bowling downed rival Fremont on Monday and split a pair Tuesday in a double dual at home. Those performances improved the Discoverers to 4-1 and has CHS sitting eighth overall in the latest wildcard standings.

The Columbus girls had lost their first three before Tuesday when a split that included a win over Bellevue East gave the Discoverers their first win of the season.

At Fremont, Ryland Prokopec continued a strong start to the season with two games over 200 and two individual wins. Gavin Unger also rolled two games better than 200 but was bested by five pins in his second matchup.

Columbus won four of the five head-to-head matches in round one, three of the five in round two and had the three extra points both times for total pinfall. Up 13-3 at that point, the teams rolled just one Baker game, a 187-180 win for the Tigers.

Prokopec rolled 224-205, Unger went 215-234, Wyatt Schott shot 129-175 and won twice, Said Mejia teamed with Matt Foley in the first round and put together a 121, Foley had a 173 on his own in the second round and Colin Jaster scored 164-155 and split his matches.

For the girls, Alex Holdsworth was the top performer at 165-183. Fremont won all 10 head-to-head matches and bested CHS 147-146 in the Baker game.

Tuesday, the Columbus boys won over Bellevue East 19-2 then lost to Papillion-La Vista South 14-7. Jaster had the high game at 245 while Wyatt Schott scored the high series at 433 against the Chieftains. Prokopec had both the high game (268) and series (469) against the Titans.

Holdsworth rolled high games of 247 and 170 and high series of 428 and 320. CHS was defeated by Papio South 20-1 and beat Bellevue East 18-3.

Lakeview Bowling

The Lakeview boys and girls are both 1-3 following two duals this week. The Viking boys dropped a dual at Grand Island Northwest 21-0 while the girls were defeated 13-8.

The boys bounced back Thursday at Thurston County/BRLD with an 18-3 victory and two game-highs from Trenton Ditter. Ditter rolled 197-174 and won both of his head-to-heads. Trey Hill, Jack Burns and Damon Hanson were also first round winners. Hill and Hunter Schoch won in round two.

The Viking boys were 4-1 in the first round and had the total pinfall by 54. They were 3-2 in the second round and won pinfall by seven. It was a 13-3 Lakeview lead at that point. The Vikings won two of the three Baker games 181-90-193 to 103-119-126.

Karla Diaz rolled the only game over 100 for the girls when she had a 104 in the second round. The Lady Vikes lost each of the five head-to-head matches in both rounds and dropped the Baker games 108-88 and 127-64 and were shut out 21-0.

The Lakeview boys have also lost to Waverly 13-8 and Boone Central 14-7. The girls lost to Waverly 20-1 and beat Boone Central 11-10.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

