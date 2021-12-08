Columbus boys open bowling season with two wins, girls drop both matches

Columbus High's Ryland Prokopec didn't need much time to get going in the new bowling season. Prokopeck rolled three games better than 200 on Tuesday at Westbrook Lanes and led the CHS boys to wins over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Lexington.

Prokopec's top game of the day was in the head-to-head first round against Lexington when he put together a 246. He also rolled a 208 in round two and had scores of 208 and 170 against HLHF.

Prokopeck's consistent day, plus a 205 by Colin Jaster and 10 other rounds better than 150 gave Columbus High a 20-1 win over HLHF and 13-8 against Lexington.

Alex Holdsworth led the Discoverer girls and had the highest girls score of the day with a 226 in a head-to-head with HLHF. She also put together games of 234, 171 and 172. The CHS girls were beaten by HLHF 11.5-9.5 and by Lexington 18-3.

"I saw the teams coming together and bonding by supporting each other out with advice when needed. Team chemistry is starting off much earlier than last year and will continue to get stronger," coach Bob Jaster said. "Alex Holdsworth led the girls for the day with high games and high series for both events. Boys side had everyone contributing all day, but the standout would be Ryland Prokopec having the high games for both events and lead with high series for one of the matches. The other high series went to Colin Jaster."

The Columbus boys won three of the five head-to-head matches in the first round against Lexington and four of the five in round two. The Discoverers also had the total pinfall for both rounds, 920 and 913, and earned the extra three points. That wrapped up the dual with 13 total points. The two sides then played one Baker game, a 171-146 win for Lexington.

Wyatt Schott rolled 201-189 and won both of his matches. Gavin Unger shot 199 and 182 and was also 2-0. Matt Foley rolled 149 then teamed up with Jaster for a 164. He lost in the first round then picked up a win in the partnership with Jaster.

Jaster and Said Mejia shot 125 in the first round, Said scored 170 on his own in the second.

Against HLHF, Schott put together a 160 for a win in the first round then partnered with Matt Holcomb in the second round for a 92. Mejia shot 197 for a win then combined with Unger for a 176 and another win. Unger shot 160 on his own in the first round and picked up a 66-pin victory. Prokopec (208-170) and Jaster (205-190) both went 2-0.

Columbus again had the dual wrapped up at that point with 15 team points - nine for head-to-head wins and six on total pinfall. The Discoverers won the lone Baker game 125-96 and collected five more team points for the lopsided final score.

Holdsworth won all four of her individual matches. Makayla Prather shot 135 in the first round against Lexington and picked up a win. That plus Holdsworth's two wins accounted for the three CHS team points.

The match with HLHF was a repeat. Prather won in the first round 180-85 and added to Holdsworth's two victories for three team points. CHS won the lone Baker game with a pinfall of 195.

Milo Quini shot 69-108-101-84, Bri Eickhoff rolled 80-103-86-82 and Emma Moore scored 132-122-125-113.

The Discoverers are back on the alley on Monday in a road dual with Fremont at 2 p.m.

The Discoverers are back on the alley on Monday in a road dual with Fremont at 2 p.m.

