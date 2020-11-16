Discoverers set sail for bowling program

For a city in love with strikes and spares, news out of Columbus High on Monday scored a perfect 300.
In a move anticipated and yearned after for decades, CHS Director of Athletics and Activities Tim Kwapnioski announced the creation of a Discoverer bowling program.
The NSAA made bowling a sanctioned sport last spring when the Representative Assembly made the three-fifths threshold in a 31-20 vote approving the addition. It's the first sport to be added to Nebraska's high school activities since softball in 1993.
Columbus, a vibrant bowling community that supports two bowling centers, youth and adult leagues youth club teams, has had parents and student-athletes alike asking for years about making the sport a fully sponsored part of the NSAA.
Initially, though the NSAA approved the addition in May, Kwapnioski said the school was taking a wait-and-see approach for the winter. Deferring a year had to do with COVID-19 and how it might impact a schedule, in-person classes and other virus-related matters.
But last month when the athletic department surveyed the student population, 30 to 35 members indicated an interest in joining a bowling team. CHS has since hired a head and assistant coach and put together a January schedule.
Bob Jaster, a CHS graduate and member of the Columbus United States Bowling Congress will take over head coaching duties.
Columbus already has a unified bowling team consisting of athletes with intellectual disabilities. The varsity teams will practice and play at Westbrook Lanes.
Support Local Journalism
"We are excited to announce Bob Jaster as the head coach for the new boys and girls bowling program," Kwapnioski said in a press release. "His experience in coaching with the Columbus Bowling Club, coupled with his knowledge of the game, makes him a great fit for this role. I look forward to working with him to build an exceptional bowling program at CHS for our student-athletes."
The current schedule listed on the school website includes five dates in January. Columbus faces Howells-Dodge in a dual on Jan. 11 at Westbrook, travels to Norfolk to face Norfolk Catholic the next day, faces off with the same team on Jan. 19 at home, hosts a double dual on Jan. 25 and plays in a double dual the following day in Omaha.
Teams are made up of seven bowlers, five of which compete. Scoring is based on a 21-point system awarded after two head-to-head rounds and the best 2 of 3 in a Baker competition.
Bowlers that win their head-to-head match earn one point for the team. The team with the most pinfalls is awarded an extra three points for a maximum of eight points in regulation bowling. The team that wins the best of three Baker round is awarded five points.
Programs will be separated into six districts where bowlers can qualify for state individually and as a team. The top team at each district plus two wildcards will advance to the state tournament. All teams compete for three games of traditional bowling followed by five games of Baker at the district meet. All scores are cumulative. The top nine individuals at six-team districts and the top eight at five-team districts earn an individual invitation to state.
The individual state tournament will be held on Feb. 8 with the team competition to follow the next day. In the individual tournament, qualifiers will roll four games and then be separated into the top eight on a single-elimination bracket. The team tournament will consist of the top eight teams on a double-elimination bracket bowling a best three of five Baker series.
Jim Henderson, a Nebraska Team Challenge coach and Columbus USBC board member, will assist Jaster.
"We are fortunate to have these two experienced coaches and exceptional individuals to lead our bowling program," Kwapnioski said. "Their enthusiasm and attention to detail will serve them well, and I look forward to seeing the program develop under their leadership."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!