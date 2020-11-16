Discoverers set sail for bowling program

Columbus already has a unified bowling team consisting of athletes with intellectual disabilities. The varsity teams will practice and play at Westbrook Lanes.

"We are excited to announce Bob Jaster as the head coach for the new boys and girls bowling program," Kwapnioski said in a press release. "His experience in coaching with the Columbus Bowling Club, coupled with his knowledge of the game, makes him a great fit for this role. I look forward to working with him to build an exceptional bowling program at CHS for our student-athletes."

The current schedule listed on the school website includes five dates in January. Columbus faces Howells-Dodge in a dual on Jan. 11 at Westbrook, travels to Norfolk to face Norfolk Catholic the next day, faces off with the same team on Jan. 19 at home, hosts a double dual on Jan. 25 and plays in a double dual the following day in Omaha.

Teams are made up of seven bowlers, five of which compete. Scoring is based on a 21-point system awarded after two head-to-head rounds and the best 2 of 3 in a Baker competition.

Bowlers that win their head-to-head match earn one point for the team. The team with the most pinfalls is awarded an extra three points for a maximum of eight points in regulation bowling. The team that wins the best of three Baker round is awarded five points.