Columbus, Lakeview boys bowling 1-2 to start 2023, girls 0-3

The Columbus and Lakeview bowling teams were in action with the Lakeview and Columbus boys picking the only wins between the four teams to start 2023.

The Lady Vikes finished with three losses, the Lakeview boys went 1-2 over the span.

Both Discoverers bowling teams fell in multiple matches as the boys finished 1-2 and the girls went 0-3.

Lakeview bowling

Thursday: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Lakeview faced off with the Bulldogs claiming a 12-9 win over the boys and a 17-4 over the Lady Vikes.

The Lakeview boys won the opening game 7-1 with Trey Hill (205), Jack Burns (149), Daniel Borgman (222) and Trenton Ditter (217) each earning points. The Vikings would also pick up three more points in the 911-759 team pinfall victory.

Hill (145) and Ditter (236) each picked up a point in the second game as the Bulldogs won 916-824 in team pinfall total.

The deciding factor in the match was the bakers game with Lakeview winning the first game 148-122. The Bulldogs would win the following two games 169-159 and 189-161.

The Lady Vikes only scored two points in the first game with Ava Tessendorf (120) and Alayna Lichtenfeld (141) each earning a point. The Bulldogs won 706-610 in team total pinfall.

In game two, MaKenna Jeager (126) and Chelsey Martinez (108) each picked up a point for the Lady Vikes. Humphrey picked up a win in team total pinfall 657-596.

The Bulldogs would pull away with a 154-99 and 128-112 win in the bakers game.

Monday: Lakeview hosted Seward with the boys and girls both falling.

The Seward boys were able to pick up a 19-2 win over the Vikings.

Borgman (210) picked up the only point in the first game as the Bluejays claimed a 986-814 team total pinfall win.

Ditter (195) also earned Lakeview a point in the second game with Seward managing to win 1020-680 in team pinfall.

In the bakers game, Seward swept the Vikings 176-161 and 187-135.

The Lady Vikes didn't fare much better against the Bluejays falling 18-3.

Tessendorf (157) and Elly Luchsinger (131) earned points for Lakeview in the opening game. In the second game, Sidney Jaixen (112) earned the lone point for the Lady Vikes.

Seward would then go on to claim a 125-100 and 109-90 win in the bakers game.

Jan. 5: In dual play against Howells-Dodge, the Lakeview boys picked up a 17-4 win over the Jaguars.

In the opening game, Burns (173), Borgman (222) and Ditter (246) each earned points for the Vikings. The Vikings also earned three points with an 890-817 win in total team pinfall.

The second game had similar results for the Vikings as Hill (157), Burns (182) and Ditter (243) all earned points for the team. Lakeview also won in total pinfall 931-858.

The Vikings earned their final five points in a clean sweep in the baker game winning 226-152 and 147-141.

The Lady Vikes narrowly fell to Howells-Dodge 11-10. Tessendorf (126), Luchsinger (123) and Jaixen (107) all earned points in the first game. The Jags picked up three points with a 657-579 win in total team pinfall.

In game two, Tessendorf (100) and Luchsinger (143) each earned points. The Howells-Dodge girls managed to pick up six points total with three coming from a 563-499 win in total team pinfall.

The Lady Vikes closed strong picking up a victory in the baker game winning 129-115 and 100-85.

The Lakeview bowling teams will be back on the lanes Monday as they host Bancroft-Rosalie.

Columbus bowling

The Discoverers bowling team took part in two events in the past week, the first came in the Tri County Duals at Seward against Fremont and Omaha Westside on Jan. 7. The Discoverers then hosted Norfolk Tuesday.

Tuesday: The Columbus boys and girls teams fell to the Tigers. The Norfolk girls picked up a 20-1 win over Columbus with the Tiger boys beating the Discoverers 13-8.

Emma Moore led the way for the lady Discoverers picking up the highest game with 159 and series with 278.

Collin Jaster led the boys with a high game of 235 and high series of 371. In the boys' match, Norfolk's Kellen Liewer rolled a perfect game, according to the Omaha World-Heard Liewer is the first freshman and third overall athlete to earn a perfect game since the NSAA-sanctioned bowling.

Jan. 7: The lady Discoverers also dropped both matches, against Fremont and Omaha Westside.

Fremont bested the Columbus girls 21-0 with Bronwyn Prokopec having the highest game of 163 and series of 274 for Columbus.

Against Omaha Westside, Columbus fell 19-2 Moore led the Discoverers with a game-high of 179 and series-high of 312.

The Columbus boys managed to split their competitions against Fremont and Westside. Fremont won 13-8 over Columbus with Gavin Unger rolling a game-high of 212 and a series-high of 398.

The Discoverers beat Westside 18-3 with Unger again leading the way with a game-high of 290 and series high of 497.

Columbus will look to return to the lanes today at Grand Island along with five other schools.