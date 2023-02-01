Daniel Borgman, Trenton Ditter qualify for state bowling

Lakeview bowling, in its second season, doubled its state qualifiers from last year at Wednesday's District B-4 Tournament at Westbrook Lanes in Columbus.

Vikings freshman Daniel Borgman captured the individual boys district title in his first varsity season. Senior Trenton Ditter qualified for the NSAA State Bowling Championship for the second straight year placing fourth.

"It's awesome. Our whole goal was to get two, especially for Trenton (Ditter) being a senior and Daniel (Borgman) being a freshman," Lakeview head coach Jimmy Biggs said. "We knew coming up he was going to be good and he was great."

Ditter earned a second trip to Lincoln after placing 41st in individual state qualifying last season. On Wednesday, the senior bowled a 489 with a high game score of 185.

"I think it's awesome. This is my second year going to state," Ditter said. "I've been bowling since second grade, so it just means the world to me that I get to go in my senior year."

Borgman bowled a 549 on Wednesday, defeating Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family freshman Colter Schneider by 32 pins for the district championship. The freshman bowled a 174, 184 and 191 for the sixth-highest qualifying score among Class B boys.

"For me, bowling is more than a hobby," Borgman said. "It's a way of life, so to be able to go to state and do it as a freshman really makes me smile and just appreciate everyone who's helped me along this way."

After placing last at districts last year, the boys finished as this season's district runner-up to HLHF. The team recorded a score of 2,870 with the Bulldogs finished with a mark of 2,999.

Trey Hill finished with a series of 405. Jack Burns and Jonny Flores bowled a 374 and 324, respectively.

"Almost broke all the records. Team wise we threw a lot of high series totals and we just got better. It was great," Biggs said. "We just kind of focused on this is what we want to shoot and tried to execute. The way they improved was just great."

Lakeview finished the season 10-12, an improvement of three wins from last year. Borgman said they didn't start out great, but he said they got better and grew as the year progressed.

"We've had a lot of new people, a lot of new seniors this year but I think everyone just had such a great attitude this year," Ditter said. "That's what got us to be runner-up."

Ava Tessendorf led the Lady Vikes with a seventh-place 390. She finished 70 pins back of Howells-Dodge senior Victoria Williams for the fifth and final state berth.

Elly Luchsinger finished with a 370 series and a high game of 155. Sidney Jaixen and Alayna Litchenfeld posted a 337 and 334, respectively. Chelsey Martinez recorded a 316.

The Lady Vikes finished fourth in the five-team field, posting a score of 2,330. HLHF claimed the district title after bowling a 2,774. Lakeview improved its win total from four to seven this season.

"Ava (Tessendorf), it was great to see her get seventh. I thought she was going to sneak in. They broke every single record we had last year. We recruited a lot of girls to come out. We recruited a lot of girls to come out," Biggs said. "I had I think five of the original ones that came out last year and about five new ones. They got better every week. They wanted to be good. They competed. Just wished we had them for another year."

Borgman and Ditter will compete in the NSAA State Bowling Championship at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. After competing by himself last season, Ditter said he's excited for Borgman to join him at state.

"I think it'll be great to have more guys going to state," Ditter said. "I'm just hoping that our team can continue to grow and get more people to state as the years go on."

Biggs said he believes Ditter will be more fresh heading to state after adjusting the practice schedule this season. With the state tournament split into Classes A and B this season, Biggs said he believes Borgman and Ditter can perform well in Lincoln.

"With it being two classes now ... York's really good. They got four guys. Northwest is really good. All just depends on who qualifies in these other districts, but I see them at least in the top half," Biggs said. "It all just depends on the lane conditions too. (Wednesday) was tough and we'll see what the NSAA does, but I see good things."