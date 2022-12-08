Discoverers bowling opens season with wins, girls wrestle at GI

A day after winning the unified bowling state championship, Columbus High bowling opened their varsity winter season Tuesday with a double dual against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Lexington at Westbrook Lanes.

The boys team won both matches while the girls split. In the opening match of the day, the Discoverer boys defeated HLHF 19-2 behind a 225 high game from junior Colin Jaster and a 418 high series from junior Ryland Prokopec.

The girls suffered a 17-4 defeat against the reigning state runner-up with senior Emma Moore rolling the high game (181) and the high series (321).

In the second dual of the day, the Columbus boys defeated Lexington 18-3. Gavin Unger recorded the a 276 high game and a 453 high series to lead the Discoverer boys. Moore paced the girls to a 12-7 win thanks to a 157 high game and a 310 high series.

The Discoverers will play host to another double dual on Thursday against Papillion-La Vista South and Bellevue East at Westbrook Lanes.

CHS girls wrestling triangular

The Discoverers traveled to Grand Island for a girls triangular against the Islanders and North Platte. Columbus lost both duals, falling 72-12 against Grand Island and 60-15 against North Platte.

Ella May Shevlin continued her undefeated start to the season with wins in both duals. In a 190-pound bout, Shevlin won by fall at 1 minute, 17 seconds against Grand Island's Mia Chicoj. The junior wrestled at 170 against North Platte's Lauren Bowers.

Shevlin took down Bowers to lead 2-0 after one period. Both wrestlers scored three points in period two as each recorded a takedown and an escape. Shevlin's third-period takedown sealed a 7-3 win by decision.

Marissa Anderson and Diana Orozco recorded one win each. Anderson pinned Grand Island's Genesis Solis at 1:25. Orozco earned her win against North Platte's Cheyanne McGehee with a fall at 2:45.

Melanie Mendoza lost both matches Tuesday. The sophomore was pinned at 140 versus Grand Island's Lluvia Fierro and 145 against North Platte's Afia Hunt.

Columbus girls wrestling competes Friday at the Lincoln Northeast Invite.