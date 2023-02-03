Discoverers sophomore Gavin Unger, in arguably the toughest bowling district in the state, qualified as an individual for the NSAA State Bowling Championship Wednesday at Westside Lanes in Grand Island.

Unger placed fifth with a pinfall total of 540, becoming the first Discoverer boy to qualify for the state singles tournament in multiple seasons.

"It was exciting to have him (Unger) make it for the second year in a row. He was just like all the other ones. He had some good moments, had some moments he struggled but he kept fighting through," Discoverers head coach Bob Jaster said. "Told him numerous times if we get the strike, that's great but if it doesn't happen, take your pin count, pick up your spare and keep on moving with that.

"The other thing he noticed he was going outside too far with the oil pattern that was down. The ball just slid on by, so he placed inside a little tighter and was able to get enough pins to qualify."

The Columbus High sophomore sat in eighth place heading into the final game with a score of 339. Unger bowled his highest game in the final round with a tally of 201, propelling him into the final state qualifying spot.

"About halfway through, all of the sudden, he (Unger) just relaxed. He tensed up the game before," Jaster said. "I think he just finally relaxed enough where it felt natural and smooth again. He was just able to come through when it was needed to."

Unger has been the Discoverers' most consistent bowler this season, finishing with the team's high score and high series in seven of the team's 12 competitions.

"It's very rewarding for him. I know these kids put a lot of extra pressure on themselves because they want to do well and they want to strike all the time," Jaster said. "They're learning every day just like us coaches. We learn every day something a little different, something new. I think he'll get down there, find his groove and he'll do really well."

For the second straight year, the Columbus boys were the district runner-up to Grand Island. The Islanders represented the first, second and third-best singles scores Wednesday as they finished with a team score of 3,633.

Columbus posted a team score of 3,228 with Unger and Colin Jaster placing in the top 10. Colin finished the tournament in eighth.

The Discoverer boys completed the season 15-9 and they'll return all five bowlers who competed at districts next season in Unger, Colin, Ryland Prokopec, Andrew Gassman and Kelton Zimmerer.

"I feel all year they've performed really well," Bob said. "We had a lot of close matches where one or two pickups of a spare or we get lucky and get some extra pins to fall on a nice strike shot instead of leaving something standing, it would've changed a few of those losses to wins which would've been really beneficial on the power points side.

"The boys never gave up on each other. They learned a lot this year about being a team and working as a team. They realized the individual rewards of being able to go to the state singles competition for the championship, that's just a bonus of working hard as a team. A lot of them have seen if you put the time and effort in, the rewards will come to you when it's your time."

Columbus girls had two place in the top 10, but none in the top five to earn a spot in Lincoln. Taley Dittmar placed seventh and Bronwyn Prokopec finished 10th. As a team, the Discoverers finished fifth with a team score of 2,239.

They ended the season with a 6-16 record featuring just one senior in Emma Moore.

"The girls was doing really well. Right in the battle," Bob said. "They too ran into some luck where things went south a little bit, but they did pull back quite well and finished strong not as high as they wanted. They are a really young, young team. I see a lot of future promise on the girls side."

Unger will compete at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln for the NSAA State Bowling Championships. Since competing at state last season, Unger has bowled at that facility numerous times.

The experience of competing on the state stage, Bob said, should help Unger next week as he looks to become the second straight Discoverer boy to win the state title.

"He knows you have to be consistent and have the same delivery each time. You have to hit your mark," Bob said. "If you're doing that and don't deviate from that trying to do something different that you don't what results that's going to produce ... he'll stay with the try true methods. I believe he will make the final eight and then once that happens, we'll get refocused and make the run for the title."