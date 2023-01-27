Discoverers medal six at first-ever HAC Bowling Championships

Columbus High bowling competed in the first-ever Heartland Athletic Conference Bowling Championships on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

Six Discoverers brought home individual medals, placing in the top 15. Gavin Unger, Ryland Prokopec, Andrew Gassman and Colin Jaster claimed medals in the boys tournament.

Bronwyn Prokopec and Emma Moore placed 13th and 14th, respectively, to represent the Columbus girls on the medal stand.

The Discoverer boys team went 2-1 in pool play, earning a 5-3 win over Norfolk and an 8-0 win against Lincoln High. Their lone loss was a 7-1 defeat to Lincoln Northeast.

In the championship bracket, Columbus earned the No. 2 seed. It defeated the Panthers 3-0 to advance to the semifinals. The Discoverers lost 3-1 to the eventual conference champions Lincoln Pius X.

Discoverers head coach Bob Jaster said the boys bowlers spun good shots, but the pins just wouldn't fall against a Pius squad who got hot.

"When you get into the bakers, you can have a team that bowls individual games that just knocks the other guys clear out of the tournament just on pins," Bob said. "When you get bakers together, you get three or four bowlers on that team that put a bunch of strikes together ... when a team gets on a roll, it's tough to beat anybody."

The girls also posted a 2-1 record in pool play with a 7-1 victory over Lincoln Pius X and a 6-2 win over Lincoln High. They lost 7.5-0.5 to Grand Island.

As the No. 6 seed, the Discoverers lost to Norfolk 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Unger and Ryland led the Columbus boys. Unger posted a high game of 223 while Unger and Ryland recorded a high series of 524. They finished placed eighth and ninth, respectively. Gassman and Colin placed 11th and 13th, respectively.

Along with Kelton Zimmerer, the Discoverers finished with a 15-9 record. Of their nine losses, five were decided by two points or less.

"I've seen a lot of growth of coming together as teammates where previous years, it was there but it wasn't binding like it is right now," Bob said. "Their individual scores have climbed quite well over the season and a few of those guys, right now they're in a stride where they're putting up some numbers that I did not expect to see out of them this year. I'm grateful those guys are putting the time in at practice. It just shows the effort you put into it will reward you."

Bronwyn ended the tournament with the high game of 177. Moore and Bronwyn tied for the best high series on the Columbus girls with a mark of 435.

Moore is the senior leader of a young girls team that finished the regular season 6-16. After some early struggles, Bob said he believes they're hitting their stride and showing great improvement.

"They're coming along quite well. Emma's (Moore) been with us the past couple years and she's improved every year. For Bron, this is her first year coming out," Bob said. "She was a little hesitant coming out at first, but after sitting down and visiting with her and explaining how things work and stuff, she's really come around. She has gone way ahead of where we figure or anticipated her to be for a level. She just keeps going forward and it's great."

Next up for Columbus is the District A-6 Tournament. It'll compete Wednesday at Westside Lanes in Grand Island. The tournament field includes Grand Island, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest and Norfolk.

The boys went 2-1 against Norfolk, 1-0 against Lincoln High and 0-1 against Grand Island. They didn't play the Silver Hawks in the regular season.

Columbus girls lost to the Panthers twice this season, fell to Grand Island once and beat the Links on Wednesday.

With Columbus' standing in the wild card points standings, the Discoverers will have to win the district title to punch their ticket to Lincoln. Bob said both teams and several individuals are capable of making it to state.

The district team champion along with the top five individuals automatically qualify for state.

"If I had to look at those 10 players, I would say with the way they're bowling right now, hopefully we get four or five of them down at state," Bob said. "When we look at the conference honors (yesterday) and we had six out of our 10 bowlers in there, I believe they can go to districts and do the same thing. Team wise, we're both under the same gun. We have to win to go to state. I believe we can do that."