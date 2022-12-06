Discoverers unified bowling wins first state title

Columbus High unified bowling competed in its first NSAA State Unified Bowling Championship Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

The Discoverers, who entered Lincoln with the second-best district score, were seeded No. 3 after posting a total score of 900 in the seeding round. In the championship bracket, they defeated Lincoln Northeast 3-2 and Bellevue West 3-0 to advance to the Class A state championship match against Norfolk.

Columbus claimed match one 187-141 thanks to four straight strikes from Matthew Holcomb, but the Panthers roared back to pull ahead 2-1. Norfolk took match two 183-96 and match three 194-146.

The Discoverers forced a decisive fifth match after winning the fourth match 151-132. They entered the final frame of the final match with the state championship in the balance.

Norfolk completed the final match with a score of 187. Holcomb stepped up to bowl the 10th and final frame with Columbus tossing a spare in the eighth frame and a strike in the ninth frame.

The senior stepped up and delivered a strike, a three and a four to capture the school's first unified bowling state title 190-187.

"It was unbelievable. Lots of emotions. Lots of excitement. We had a lot of games that were just nail-biters, so our heart was definitely pumping," Columbus head coach Jackie Eickhoff said. "It was just so exciting to see everyone bowl well when we needed to and just work as a team and do what they needed to do to pull through in the end."

In a post-match interview with News Channel Nebraska, Holcomb said before throwing the first ball of the 10th frame, he thought it would veer to the left or right a little bit, but it ended up going right down the middle.

"I'm kind of feeling nervous both when we came up against Norfolk. We just came out and did our best. For me, it was very emotional," Holcomb said to NCN. "We just came out and did our best, had some gutter balls, but we just came back and picked them up."

Eickhoff praised the team's composure in the championship match, not panicking when trailing 2-1. She said the bowlers were more calm than she was.

"I just told them they bowled well and we didn't. That's OK. We can go on to the next one. That fourth game, they came out ... we still weren't getting our strikes, but they were still just battling," Eickhoff said. "They just held their composure. They supported each other and were helping each other out. When I would say, 'Hey, do we need to make any changes,' they were like 'no we're doing it.' We're OK."

The five Discoverer bowlers who competed Monday was Holcomb, Randy Champlin, Colin Jaster, Ryland Prokopec and Gavin Unger. It capped off a magical couple weeks for Columbus winning the Heartland Athletic Conference, district and state championships.

In total, the team featured 22 bowlers who played a vital role in the team's success this season.

"I'm so proud of them. There's just no words to describe that pride I have in every single one of them. They are such good supporters of each other. They're such good friendships that have grown out of the unified bowling," Eickhoff said. "They see each other in the hallways at school and there's high-fives and congratulations. The relationships those kids have developed over the six weeks is just unbelievable and something that will never go away."

The team returned home Monday night from Lincoln to a police escort which led them back to Columbus High School, where they were greeted by the school band. Prokopec said, at first, he didn't realize the police cars were for them.

"Honestly, I woke up as we got into town so it just kind of surprised me, but it was kind of cool seeing everybody there at the school when we got there, the band playing," Jaster said. "It just kind of showed us that everybody was watching and what we did ... we actually did it."

Prokopec, who won an individual state bowling championship last season, Jaster and Unger have experienced success at the varsity level, but they said it was special to be able to help contribute to a state championship for the special needs student-athletes on the team.

"It feels awesome, especially doing it with the special needs kids and doing it for them and allowing them to feel the experience of winning a big tournament like that," Jaster said.

Champlin said he's feeling good after winning the state title on Monday. He said he was excited and not nervous during competition and described what his favorite part of the season was.

"Going to the bowling alley with Ryland (Prokopec), Colin (Jaster), Gavin (Unger) and Matthew (Holcomb)," Champlin said. "They are all part of my team."

Eickhoff said Champlin was overwhelmed a little bit during the state championship match with the TV cameras on them. She said when she told him that he was leaving with a medal no matter the result, Champlin's eyes lit up.

"Just to know that he (Champlin) was able to go home with a gold medal around his neck and be able to tell people at school 'I'm a state champion' is huge. It's something that he would have never been able to do if there wasn't unified bowling," Eickhoff said. "The same for Matthew (Holcomb). For them to get that chance through unified and with a team like Ryland (Prokopec), Colin (Jaster) and Gavin (Unger), it's just really amazing."