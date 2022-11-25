Discoverers unified bowling wins HAC championship

Columbus High unified bowling won the inaugural HAC Tournament on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

As the No. 1 seed, the Discoverers defeated Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast and Fremont to capture the trophy. After defeating the Silver Hawks, Columbus defeated the Rockets and Tigers 3-0.

The five bowlers who represented the Discoverers were Colin Jaster, Ryland Prokopec, Matthew Holcomb, Gavin Unger and Randy Champlain.

"We bowled great. We crushed it. That was really fun. Bowlers just had a blast. Everyone was bowling well. Everyone had a great time," Discoverers head coach Jackie Eickhoff said. "There was a lot of laughs. A lot of cheers. A lot of strikes. A lot of spares. It was good, so it's been a fun week."

Holcomb described what it meant to bring home a conference title.

"It's special for the unified program because it's our first championship title at the HAC conference," Holcomb said. "If we win districts, we'll be able to make it to state. That's what I feel like will happen."

The Discoverers will compete for a spot at state on Tuesday in the District A-6 Tournament at Westside Lanes in Grand Island. The tournament begins at 11 a.m. Columbus is looking to qualify for state for the first time. Last year at districts, it missed out on state by 13 pins.

Eickhoff said the same team that bowled at the HAC Tournament will bowl at districts. She said she hopes the momentum of winning the tournament will carry over into Tuesday's district tournament.

"I think these guys are ready to go. On Monday, I think multiple times they all commented that we're all bowling so well. No one had a bad day. We had one bad game the whole time and it was just a bunch of splits. The momentum was just going. It didn't matter who was bowling. Everybody was doing their part. They just get along really well," Eickhoff said.

"They have fun together, which is the ultimate goal of unified sports, but then to do bowl well and win, it makes it even better. I think the momentum is going to follow through on Tuesday. It's nice that we'll take five and three bowl each time. If someone is having an off day, it's easy to sub in and hopefully carry the team and continue. I think we definitely have a good chance."

If the Discoverers qualify for the state tournament, which takes place on Dec. 5 in Lincoln, they'll transition right into the high school bowling season which begins on Dec. 6. Holcomb described the benefits of jumping right into the varsity season from the unified season.

"It helps me prepare for the regular season. Just make sure that I keep on top of making sure that you don't have any opens," Holcomb said. "Make sure you get spares if you can and just pretty much all of that."