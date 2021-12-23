 Skip to main content
Ditter leads Vikes at Fremont,

Local Bowling

Trenton Ditter rolled two games over 200 on Tuesday in Fremont for Lakeview bowling. Ditter scored a 204 in the first round of head-to-head competition and a 245 in the second, winning both of his matches.

Unfortunately that wasn't quite enough to spark the Vikings who went 2-3 in the first round then 3-2 in the second. Fremont won the total pinfall both times and had a win wrapped up 11-5 at that point. The Tigers also won the Baker Game 219-163 and 138-121.

Makenna Jaeger (128), Chelsey Martinez (115) and Celeste Familo-Trainer (104) had over 100 games for the girls. The Lady Vikes were beaten 20-1.

CHS was in action at Millard South that same day. The Discoverer boys defeated the Patriots 19-2 behind 200 rounds from Gavin Unger (245-203) and Ryland Prokopec (214). The girls also won 13-8 and had a 218 by Alex Holdsworth.

