Henderson embraced her one shot

In the middle of the state bowling tournament, senior Madison Henderson had to come back to Columbus and go to school. The way the tournament was structured, after Monday's individual competition, the girls team contest wasn't until Wednesday.
That meant that the first state champion in the history of Nebraska high school bowling was back walking the halls at home less than 24 hours later. It's a day she'll never forget, and one that almost never seemed possible.
"It was something else having the whole school surround you and compliment you," Henderson remembered. "Even people I didn't know came up to me that day and knew about my win. Having the whole school at my back knowing what I accomplished the first time ever in Nebraska history, it just warmed my heart."
Henderson claimed the first-ever girls state bowling championship on Feb. 8 with a top qualifying score of 801 after four rounds then three head-to-head wins on an eight-person bracket. She won in the quarterfinals 364-306, 352-340 in the semifinals and 342-310 in the final.
Henderson led Wayne's Jamie Janke, 173-172, after the first 10 frames then took advantage of Janke's open frames in the middle of the second game with consecutive strikes. She needed just a spare in the 10th to guarantee the win. Henderson knocked down eight pins on her first roll and easily picked up the spare.
It was a long time coming for the father-daughter team of Madison and her dad, Jim. He had been teaching and mentoring her on the lanes for more than a decade.
"It was pretty intense. He was back there really, really nervous because he wanted me to win, just like any dad would," Madison recalled. "He was back there, and when I picked up my spare he got really emotional because he saw me cry. I went back there after my last shot and we both cried together. He told me how proud he was of me.
"We've been working at this for 12 years now, and those 12 years really paid off. We kind of just cried together and had our moment."
That moment was one that wasn't guaranteed until late last spring when the NSAA approved bowling as a sanctioned sport. Both Henderson's had been hoping against hope the sport would somehow find its way into the NSAA program before May of 2021 - Madison's graduation date - but nothing was guaranteed.
Henderson has competed at the national level but dreamt of being the first-ever CHS bowling champ. The stars aligned and gave her one shot. Though her opportunity was limited to one season, she embraced the do-or-die circumstances.
"When I finally found out the good news, I was just ecstatic. I figured one year was better than nothing," she said. "I wanted to give it my all and go out there and show people what I'm capable of."
Two months of solid play led into state where that do-or-die reality was at its most obvious. But again, Henderson tried to use that pressure to her advantage. Completing her goal meant making history and leaving a mark. As stressful as it was to only have one chance, the possibility of making it happen was more encouraging.
"I embraced the one shot I had," Henderson said. "There were some moments I was very scared and my nerves got the best of me a little bit. But I tried to overcome them and think about the positives. I always tried to calm down, take a deep breath and talk to my dad."
Inside, Jim was much less calm. He never revealed those emotions during the final because he had full faith and confidence in his daughter.
"She was very relaxed going into the tournament because she has been on the big stage before, and after I seen her throw the first ball during warmups, I knew she was ready to go," Jim said. "I'm so proud of all her accomplishments."
Henderson was the Youth Teen Masters runner-up at a national tournament in Wichita in November, and she's bowled at other national events, but even those weren't as meaningful as state.
History aside, there was also the motivation of representing her school and her program in its first year. Henderson took seriously the responsibility of getting Discoverer bowling off on the right foot.
"Bowling for the school just meant so much more to me. I really tried my hardest because I wanted to bring home a gold medal to Columbus," she said. "To be crowned the first state champion in Nebraska is something else. It's a dream come true."
Her example may be one other future Columbus champions point to. But there will only always be one first-time Discoverer champ.
"I really thought I was going to miss out. When I found out there was going to be districts and state, my eye was on that prize; I was going for the gold," Henderson said. "For a while, I thought it would never happen, but I wanted it."
