Henderson embraced her one shot

It was a long time coming for the father-daughter team of Madison and her dad, Jim. He had been teaching and mentoring her on the lanes for more than a decade.

"It was pretty intense. He was back there really, really nervous because he wanted me to win, just like any dad would," Madison recalled. "He was back there, and when I picked up my spare he got really emotional because he saw me cry. I went back there after my last shot and we both cried together. He told me how proud he was of me.

"We've been working at this for 12 years now, and those 12 years really paid off. We kind of just cried together and had our moment."

That moment was one that wasn't guaranteed until late last spring when the NSAA approved bowling as a sanctioned sport. Both Henderson's had been hoping against hope the sport would somehow find its way into the NSAA program before May of 2021 - Madison's graduation date - but nothing was guaranteed.

Henderson has competed at the national level but dreamt of being the first-ever CHS bowling champ. The stars aligned and gave her one shot. Though her opportunity was limited to one season, she embraced the do-or-die circumstances.