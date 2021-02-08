 Skip to main content
Henderson makes state, CHS history as first bowling champion
breaking alert

Madison Henderson

Columbus High's Madison Henderson rolls a shot down the lane in the inaugural dual of the season. Henderson won the first-ever bowling state championship on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

 PETER HUGUENIN, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Madison Henderson is no stranger to high-pressure moments on the lanes. The Columbus senior has competed at the national level for quite some time.

But Monday's first-ever Nebraska State Bowling Championship was a little different than other tournaments. As a senior, she had just one shot to leave her mark as a Discoverer. Through four rounds of preliminary bowling and three head-to-head matches on the championship bracket, Henderson was crowned the first-ever state bowling champion on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

Henderson had the top performance of preliminaries with a total of 801 and a top pinfall game of 242. She earned the top seed and defeated Hayleigh Johnson of Fremont 364-306, Emily Merten of Millard North 352-340 and Jamie Janke of Wayne 342-310.

Henderson led Janke by a single pin, 173-172, after the first 10 frames but then pulled away away in the second half 169-138.

Bowling was approved as a sanctioned sport by the NSAA last spring. Thus, though Henderson has been on the lanes nearly her entire life, Monday was the only shot she had to win a state title.

Henderson and the CHS girls are back in competition Wednesday morning as part of the team championship bracket. The Discoverers are the 7 seed and will face Seward at 9 a.m.

Andrew Beck qualified seventh in the preliminary round of the boys championship on a total pinfall of 731. That earned him the 6 seed and a quarterfinal match against Ty Wehrs of Seward. Wehrs advanced in a 397-316 final score. 

Beck and the Columbus boys are in the team championship Tuesday in Lincoln as the 7 seed against Lincoln Pius X starting at 9 a.m. Both the boys and girls tournaments are made up of eight teams and are double elimination.

Check back later for more on this story.

