Henderson makes state, CHS history as first bowling champion

Madison Henderson is no stranger to high-pressure moments on the lanes. The Columbus senior has competed at the national level for quite some time.

But Monday's first-ever Nebraska State Bowling Championship was a little different than other tournaments. As a senior, she had just one shot to leave her mark as a Discoverer. Through four rounds of preliminary bowling and three head-to-head matches on the championship bracket, Henderson was crowned the first-ever state bowling champion on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

Henderson had the top performance of preliminaries with a total of 801 and a top pinfall game of 242. She earned the top seed and defeated Hayleigh Johnson of Fremont 364-306, Emily Merten of Millard North 352-340 and Jamie Janke of Wayne 342-310.

Henderson led Janke by a single pin, 173-172, after the first 10 frames but then pulled away away in the second half 169-138.

Bowling was approved as a sanctioned sport by the NSAA last spring. Thus, though Henderson has been on the lanes nearly her entire life, Monday was the only shot she had to win a state title.

Henderson and the CHS girls are back in competition Wednesday morning as part of the team championship bracket. The Discoverers are the 7 seed and will face Seward at 9 a.m.