Holdsworth fourth in Lincoln

Alex Holdsworth earned First-Team All-Tournament honors and the Columbus High girls made the semifinals on Dec. 28 in the Lincoln Pius X Tournament at Sun Valley Lanes.

Holdsworth shot a high game of 216 and put together a high series of 525 as the Discoverers went 2-1 in qualifying, beat Pius in the quarterfinals but then lost to Hastings.

CHS started with a 12-4 win over Grand Island Northwest, took down Pius 7-1 then lost to Fremont by the same 7-1 margin. The Discoverers started the championship bracket with a 3-2 Baker win over Pius before falling to Hastings 3-1.

The Columbus boys went 1-2 in the preliminary round, tied Fremont then lost to Bellevue West. CHS, lost to Seward and Millard South by scores of 6-2 before a 7-1 win. In the championship round, Columbus and Fremont tied 2.5-2.5. CHS advanced on a one-ball roll-off when Gavin Unger rolled a strike to an eight for Fremont.

Unger had the boys top game at 196 and top series at 526.

December 20 in a dual against Millard South, both CHS teams dominated behind top performances from Holdsworth and Unger.

The girls were 18-8 winners on a high game of 218 and high series of 366 by Holdsworth. The boys put together a 19-2 victory behind a 245 high game and 448 high series by Unger.

Emma Moore (143), Makayla Prather (191) and Holdsworth (148) won in the first round and the CHS girls took the total pinfall 648-569. Bri Eickhoff (127), Moore (168), Prather (165) and Holdsworth (218) won in the second round and Columbus had a 776-605 total pinfall. Millard South won the lone Baker game but Columbus had a 13-3 lead at that point.

Wyatt Schott (170), Colin Jaster (199), Ryland Prokopec (176) and Unger (203) earned four team points in the first round and Columbus had an 873-724 pinfall. Matt Foley (182), Jaster (190), Prokopec (214) and Unger (245) won in the second round and helped win total pinfall 989-869. A 215-182 win in the Baker game wrapped up the win.

Lakeview Bowling third at Wayne

The Vikings finished the 2021 portion of the schedule third and fourth at the Wayne Invite on Dec. 28. The girls were third thanks to games of 99 and 92 by Amy Reeg and 93 and 85 from Karla Diaz.

Trenton Ditter led the boys to fourth on a 698 series with games of 257, 162, 279. Ditter's 279 game included strikes in every frame other than the third. Hunter Schoch shot 180-156.

