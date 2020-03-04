Kegler's Korner: Boulevard's Senior League

This week we take a look at the Wednesday Senior league from Boulevard Lanes.

The Wednesday Seniors have five teams that compete for 35 weeks. The league champion will be determined by the best overall record.

Last season’s champions were the High Rollers. Shirley Henke, Jerry Stutzman, Gary Muth and Lowell Brock all bowl for the High Rollers.

With 27 weeks in the books, the Pepsis sit in first place with a 71.5-36.5 record. Bill Haney, Tom Hastings, Bob Hawthorne and Luis Rodriguez form the Pepsi’s team.

The high team game and series for the year belongs to the Up C Daisies with a 717 and a 2113. Duane Spitz, Rich Fuhr, Don Struebing and Barb Benda all bowl for Up C Daisies.

On the individual side of things, Barb Sampson owns all three of the women’s top honors with a 213 high game, 584 high series and 169 high average. For the men, Fuhr holds the high series with a 620. Jerry Stutzman owns the high game with a 246 and high average with a 169.

Following league play last week (Feb. 26th), the High Rollers shot both the high team game and series with scores of 753 and 2208. Their series score was a new season high for the league.