Kegler's Korner: Boulevard's Senior League

This week we take a look at the Wednesday Senior league from Boulevard Lanes.
The Wednesday Seniors have five teams that compete for 35 weeks. The league champion will be determined by the best overall record.
Last season’s champions were the High Rollers. Shirley Henke, Jerry Stutzman, Gary Muth and Lowell Brock all bowl for the High Rollers.
With 27 weeks in the books, the Pepsis sit in first place with a 71.5-36.5 record. Bill Haney, Tom Hastings, Bob Hawthorne and Luis Rodriguez form the Pepsi’s team.
The high team game and series for the year belongs to the Up C Daisies with a 717 and a 2113. Duane Spitz, Rich Fuhr, Don Struebing and Barb Benda all bowl for Up C Daisies.
On the individual side of things, Barb Sampson owns all three of the women’s top honors with a 213 high game, 584 high series and 169 high average. For the men, Fuhr holds the high series with a 620. Jerry Stutzman owns the high game with a 246 and high average with a 169.
Following league play last week (Feb. 26th), the High Rollers shot both the high team game and series with scores of 753 and 2208. Their series score was a new season high for the league.
On the individual side, Gary Muth led the men with a 227 (+39) game and a 618 series. For the ladies, Henke shot the high game with a 178 (+47) while Sampson rolled the high series with a 503. Henke finished the afternoon with a 482 series, which was 89 pins over her average.
There were four other bowlers that had a pretty good afternoon. Hawthorne had the top performance for the day with a 199 game and a 553 series. His game was 53 pins over his average while his series was 115 pins above his average.
The next three bowlers shot games that were at least 30 pins above their averages. Rodriguez had a 195 (+36), Stutzman shot a 204 (+35) and finally, Mary Ann Schroeder tossed a 169 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.
Top performers for the week at Westbrook included Calan Reppert shooting the high game at 267 and Diana Lippstreu tossing the high series at 657. For the men, Steve Cox rolled the high game at 280 while Steve Cox put together the top series with a 761.
At Boulevard, Amanda Staub was tops for the ladies with a 245 game and 663 series. Paul Hansen was best among the men with a 299 game and 756 series.
Next week we’ll look at the four senior bowlers that were honored February 22nd at the annual Awards Banquet.
Doug McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Check out his weekly installments of "Kegler's Korner" every Thursday during the bowling season.