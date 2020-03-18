Kegler's Korner: State Open suspended

Columbus was set to host the 2020 Nebraska State Open bowling tournament.

The Nebraska State Open bowling tournament rotates between six or seven cities in Nebraska. Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Norfolk, Hastings and Kearney are the current cities that are a part of that rotation. Because North Platte and Fremont have fallen out of the rotation due to the number of lanes available, Columbus put a bid in to host the State Tournament.

The tournament started the weekend of Feb. 29 and March 1st and was schedule to run through the weekend of April 25-26.

On March 11, the Nebraska USBC President posted the following announcement.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that the Nebraska State Open, women’s and all youth tournaments will be suspended indefinitely," Linda Wilson-Weichbrodt, Nebraska State President said. "This was not a decision that we made lightly. We feel the risk to our bowlers, our tournament directors, and workers must be our number one priority. As many of you already know, USBC has suspended all of their tournaments and meetings as well. We are working on a contingency plan and will update you on further developments. Thank you for your understanding.”