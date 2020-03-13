Kegler's Korner: USBC Awards Banquet

The Columbus USBC Association held its annual Awards Banquet on Feb. 22 at Westbrook Lanes. The evening consisted of honoring this years City Tournament winners, both from the Open & Women’s Tournaments.

Also, the Men’s & Women’s 2018-2019 All-City teams were honored. But the highlight of the evening was honoring the Senior Bowlers of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners from both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes.

Mary Ann Schroeder and Sheila Thalken were the Bowlers of the Year. Roger Wurdeman and Don Peters were the Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

Schroeder started bowling in a league in Howells and when the Leigh Bowling Alley opened, she bowled there. She has lived in Wahoo and Newman Grove and bowled in those towns as well.

Schroeder moved to Columbus about five years ago and started bowling in the senior leagues at Boulevard Lanes. She has been bowling about 55 years now. Her career high game is a 235 with a 569 as her high series. Schroeder has three all spare games to her credit, one of which was in the women’s state tournament. She has competed in 15 state tournaments, and currently bowls in the Wednesday and Thursday senior leagues at Boulevard Lanes.