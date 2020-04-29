Kegler's Korner: 2020 thank yous

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the 2019-2020 bowling season has come to a close, we need to take time to thank all of those who helped make this season a success.

First, a big thank you to both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes.

Boulevard's Wyatt Ellis, Gus Schrad, Tom Kozak and the rest of their staff has done everything possible to make our season enjoyable. Those who shot 300 games received cash from Boulevard and a certificate from that pairs lane sponsor.

A thank you goes to those sponsors: Selectsat Wireless, Chad’s Collision Center, First National Bank, Ginger Moon Insurance, Wize Buys and the Columbus USBC Bowling Association.

Westbrook's John Eckholt, Jordan Eckholt, Justin Eckholt and their staff also worked hard at making your experience a good one, too. Westbrook gave out certificates good for a hamburger, fries and a pop for dutch 200 games, triplicates and all spare games.

If you roll a game of 298 or 299 you receive a certificate for a lunch special. Westbrook Lanes also gives out cash for 300 games and 800 series. Just like Boulevard, each pair of lanes have a sponsor to give out cash or certificates for any 300 game shot on that pair.