Kegler's Korner: 2020 thank yous

As the 2019-2020 bowling season has come to a close, we need to take time to thank all of those who helped make this season a success.
First, a big thank you to both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes.
Boulevard's Wyatt Ellis, Gus Schrad, Tom Kozak and the rest of their staff has done everything possible to make our season enjoyable. Those who shot 300 games received cash from Boulevard and a certificate from that pairs lane sponsor.
A thank you goes to those sponsors: Selectsat Wireless, Chad’s Collision Center, First National Bank, Ginger Moon Insurance, Wize Buys and the Columbus USBC Bowling Association.
Westbrook's John Eckholt, Jordan Eckholt, Justin Eckholt and their staff also worked hard at making your experience a good one, too. Westbrook gave out certificates good for a hamburger, fries and a pop for dutch 200 games, triplicates and all spare games.
If you roll a game of 298 or 299 you receive a certificate for a lunch special. Westbrook Lanes also gives out cash for 300 games and 800 series. Just like Boulevard, each pair of lanes have a sponsor to give out cash or certificates for any 300 game shot on that pair.
Thank you goes to Stack-n-Steak, Evoke, Schumacher-Smejkal-Brockhaus & Herley P.C., Sleep Inn, Lotto Nebraska, Remax – Logan Bronson, Remax – Dennis Worden, BeYOUtiful Boutique & Gifts, Ernst Auto, Rabourn Insurance & Financial, Escape Room and the Columbus USBC Bowling Association.
Speaking of our local association, I want to thank all the board members for their time they spend running our association. The officers are President Dirk White, 1st Vice President Troy Paben, 2nd Vice President Kyle Brestel. The Directors are Jim Henderson, Brady Hoefer, Emily Hoefer, Shayla Long, George McCarthy, Jay Olson, John Eckholt (Westbrook), Wyatt Ellis (Boulevard), Gary Stenger, Jane Moore, Mandi Canet, Stacie Rickert, Brandon Silvey and Steve Reichmuth. The Association Manager is Gary Muth.
I want to thank the sponsors of the two teams that I bowl with, Chuck and Deb Jensen of Stack-n-Steak for the Wednesday team and John Eckholt for the Monday team, Westbrook Pro Shop. I also would like to thank the Columbus Telegram for featuring Kegler’s Korner each week.
Until next season, I hope you all have a safe and fun summer. The box included features bowlers of the week from April 30, 2013.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. His weekly editions of "Kegler's Korner" will reappear this fall in the Thursday editions when the bowling season is back in full swing.
