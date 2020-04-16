Kegler's Korner: Boulevard's Centennial League

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This week’s featured league is the Centennial League from Boulevard Lanes.

Centennial is the best league in town by having the highest average per bowler with a 195 last season. The league bowls 36 weeks divided into thirds. The winners of each third meet in the roll-offs, along with the team with the best overall record that didn’t win any one of the thirds.

With all leagues having been suspended, the league champion may be determined in a different fashion. Having spoken with the league secretary, Gary Muth, Centennial may not have a wild card team. If the season were not to resume, the league champion will come from the best overall record from only the winners of each third.

Stenger Plumbing captured the first third of the season, while Krystal's Bipolar Rollers claimed the middle third of the season.

Ardean Stone, Duane Stenger, Jim Brown Jr., Rob Brunken, Dave Neemeyer, Jerry Crilly, Steve Hoffman and Terry Henke all have bowled for Stenger Plumbing. Brian Dreifurst, Tate Olsen, Chris Bryan, Taylor Graf, Kyle Shefcyk, Chris Hladley and Cody Shefcyk all bowl for Krystal’s Bipolar Rollers.