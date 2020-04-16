Kegler's Korner: Boulevard's Centennial League

This week’s featured league is the Centennial League from Boulevard Lanes.
Centennial is the best league in town by having the highest average per bowler with a 195 last season. The league bowls 36 weeks divided into thirds. The winners of each third meet in the roll-offs, along with the team with the best overall record that didn’t win any one of the thirds.
With all leagues having been suspended, the league champion may be determined in a different fashion. Having spoken with the league secretary, Gary Muth, Centennial may not have a wild card team. If the season were not to resume, the league champion will come from the best overall record from only the winners of each third.
Stenger Plumbing captured the first third of the season, while Krystal's Bipolar Rollers claimed the middle third of the season.
Ardean Stone, Duane Stenger, Jim Brown Jr., Rob Brunken, Dave Neemeyer, Jerry Crilly, Steve Hoffman and Terry Henke all have bowled for Stenger Plumbing. Brian Dreifurst, Tate Olsen, Chris Bryan, Taylor Graf, Kyle Shefcyk, Chris Hladley and Cody Shefcyk all bowl for Krystal’s Bipolar Rollers.
The Centennial League is one of my favorite leagues due to the unique point system. The Centennial uses the 40-point system. There are 10 points for each game, five points for the winning team and one point for each individual matchup. Also, there are ten points for team and individual series. Five points are awarded for total pins and one point for individual series, equaling the 40 point total.
Each bowler receives handicap of 95% based on a 220 average. The largest handicap any individual can receive is 57 pins. Any average under 160 will not receive anymore than that. Also, anyone with an average higher than 220 does not receive any handicap.
When league was suspended on March 18, Home 360 sat in first with a 120-80 record. Brent McGrew, Dave Hellbusch, Brad Stirek, Dennis Meyer, Craig Whitmore, Paul Hansen, Muth and NHL hall-of-famer “Patrick” Roy Kranz all have bowled for the defending champions, Home 360.
The high team game and series belong to Stack-n-Steak with a 1172 and a 3344. Randy Cline, Patrick Meyer, Pat Force, George McCarthy, Mike Long, Ryan Lewis, Troy Paben, Randy McCullough and yours truly form the Stack-n-Steak team.
On the individual side this season, Marlin Rieck and Jason Jakub share the high game with a 290. Dennis Meyer has the high series with a 785, along with the league high average of 217.74.
One other stat that is kept in the league is the best win percentage for individual points. Lee Aschoff leads the way by winning 67.19% of his matches.
Last night of league play was March 11th. Stack-n-Steak rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 1116 and 3122. On the individual side, Neemeyer rolled the high game for the evening as he shot two games of 258 (+54). His 702 series was 90 pins over his average. Nick Leick tossed the high series with a 726 (+144). His high game was a 247 (+53).
There were other noteworthy performances turned in during league play. Leick wasn’t the only bowler to reach the 50/100 club. Tim Sueper had a 219 (+66) game and a 578 (+119) series. Korey Swiatek just missed out on the club by two pins. His high game was a 233(+48) and his series was a 670(+115).
There were four bowlers that rolled games at least 50 pins above their averages. Corey Bruce shot a 232(+66). Craig Spohn had a 231(+59). Chase Lambert tossed a 214(+56). Last, but not least, Lewis rolled a 219 (+50). Nice bowling to one and all.
Until next week, the box contains the Bowlers of the Week from April 16th, 2013.
