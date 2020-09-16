Kegler's Korner: Columbus Youth Bowling Club

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week we take a look at the Columbus Youth Bowling Club.

Last season, our youth bowlers competed in the Nebraska High School Bowling Association (NHSBA). It is divided into two divisions, High School and Middle School.

The High School division is for youths in grades 9-12 while the Middle School division is for youths in grades 4-8. Since the end of last season, the Nebraska School Activities Association approved Bowling as a sanctioned high school sport. Westbrook owner John Eckholt has spoken with Columbus High Athletic Director Tim Kwapnioski about the possibility of adding bowling to the department.

Our local high school bowlers will have a couple of options this season. If Columbus High or other high schools choose not to offer bowling as a winter sport, the bowlers will still be able to compete in the Nebraska High School Bowling Coaches Association.

That seems like the option since Kwapnioski indicated when the vote was made that CHS will likely wait a year to determine interest and decide on a way forward.

The NHSBCA offers a spring season to bowlers. The one thing that is certain, our local middle school bowlers will have a season. The Nebraska Middle School Bowling Association will hold a fall season for all youths, 4th through 8th grade.