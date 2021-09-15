Kegler's Korner: Columbus Youth Bowling Club

This week we take a look at the Columbus Youth Bowling Club. Our youth bowlers are currently competing in the Nebraska High School Bowling Coaches Association (NHSBCA).
The NHSBCA is divided into two divisions, varsity and junior varsity. The varsity division is for youth in grades nine through 12. The junior varsity division is for youths in grades six through 12.
Columbus will have three teams competing this fall. The boys varsity, coached by Troy Unger includes Trenton Ditter, Wyatt Schott, Colin Jaster, Gavin Unger, Ryland Prokopec and Owen Lawrence. The girls varsity, coached by Jay Olson, is made up of Alexandria Holdsworth, Stephanie Hoenk, Makayla Prather, Jenna Jedlic and Kodie Kracl.
The JV is coached by Nick Borgman and has a roster that includes Daniel Borgman, Jacob Staub, Ryan Carter, Matt Wills, Andrew Gassmann and Alex Unger.
The season will consist of seven regular tournaments and the state tournament. The JVwill bowl on Saturdays and varsity on Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Opening weekend was here in Columbus at Boulevard Lanes August 28 and 29. Gavin Unger, Jacob Staub and Daniel Borgman earned First Team honors for the JV tournament. Varsity saw Colin Jaster make First Team, while Owen Lawrence earned Second Team honors for the boys. Alexandria Holdsworth made the Second Team for the girls.
Last weekend, Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha hosted the second tournament of the season. This weekend, it’s back to Omaha at Western Bowl. September 25th and 26th the group travels to Sunset Bowl in York. October 2, Chops in Omaha will host a one-day tournament for both varsity and JV. The team is back home in Columbus at Westbrook Lanes October 16-17. The regular season finishes up in Grand Island at Westside Lanes October 24.
The State Tournament will be held at Mockingbird Lanes on Oct. 30-31.
Our local high school bowlers that attend Columbus High School or Lakeview will be able to compete in the NSAA season this winter. It will be the second year for the Discoverers and the inaugural season for the Vikings.
The Nebraska Middle School Bowling Association will hold its winter season during the same time period. Middle School Club will be for all youths, third through eighth grade. More information will be made available as the winter season draws near.
Next week I hope to hear from Columbus USBC President, Dirk White.