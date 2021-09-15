Kegler's Korner: Columbus Youth Bowling Club

This week we take a look at the Columbus Youth Bowling Club. Our youth bowlers are currently competing in the Nebraska High School Bowling Coaches Association (NHSBCA).

The NHSBCA is divided into two divisions, varsity and junior varsity. The varsity division is for youth in grades nine through 12. The junior varsity division is for youths in grades six through 12.

Columbus will have three teams competing this fall. The boys varsity, coached by Troy Unger includes Trenton Ditter, Wyatt Schott, Colin Jaster, Gavin Unger, Ryland Prokopec and Owen Lawrence. The girls varsity, coached by Jay Olson, is made up of Alexandria Holdsworth, Stephanie Hoenk, Makayla Prather, Jenna Jedlic and Kodie Kracl.

The JV is coached by Nick Borgman and has a roster that includes Daniel Borgman, Jacob Staub, Ryan Carter, Matt Wills, Andrew Gassmann and Alex Unger.

The season will consist of seven regular tournaments and the state tournament. The JVwill bowl on Saturdays and varsity on Sundays, unless otherwise noted.