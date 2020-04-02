Kegler's Korner: Summer Leagues forming

With both Westbrook Lanes and Boulevard Lanes having postponed all leagues until further notice, we’ll take a look at the summer leagues today. All of the following summer bowling and volleyball leagues start dates are subject to change.
John Eckholt says Westbrook Lanes will have bowling leagues available for bowlers of all ages. On Tuesdays, they will have an afternoon Senior league that will begin at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday evening they have their Family Doubles League. This league will consist of an adult and youth bowler.
Once again, Westbrook will hold its Trio Ball league this summer on Wednesday nights. The cost is $21 each night for 15 weeks, with each bowler receiving a bowling ball at the end of the season. If you don’t want a new ball you can still bowl, the cost will be just $11. This is a three-person team, sanctioned league.
Wednesday will have an afternoon Kids league that will start at 1 p.m. Thursday nights will be their 9-Pin No Tap Trio league. Starting dates and time have not been set yet. Monday, Friday and Sunday nights will all have open bowling. Saturday night is Galaxy bowling. If anyone is interested, call 402-563-3000 and ask about any one of the leagues.
Eckholt says Westbrook will also have five nights of volleyball leagues. Monday nights will be the men’s league, while Wednesday nights will be the women’s league. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday nights will all be co-ed leagues. Once again, if you are interested, call 402-563-300 and ask about signing up.
New this summer at Westbrook is the Cornhole League. The league will start May 12th. The cost is $50 per team, with two persons on a team. Call 402-563-300 and ask for John.
Wyatt Ellis says Boulevard Lanes has a Monday Co-ed Trio league that will start at 7 p.m. On Tuesday afternoons at 4 p.m., they have their summer youth league. Senior bowlers have a Thursday 9-Pin No Tap league that starts at 1 p.m. The starting dates have not been set yet. For information or to sign up, call Boulevards Lanes at 402-564-8022.
Boulevard Lanes has volleyball leagues every night, except for Saturdays.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights are all co-ed leagues. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights are their women’s leagues. They currently have room on Sunday and Tuesday’s power divisions.
All three of the women’s leagues have at least one opening, some have multiple. Leagues usually run until mid to late August. If interested in signing up, please call 402-564-8022 and leave a message. Your name, phone number and the night you want to play will be given to Carley to get you signed up.
Until next week, please stay safe and practice your social distancing.
Although there were no high scores to report from the local bowling centers there were awardees for weekly Bowler of the Week honors displayed in the box attached.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly installments of "Kegler's Korner" every Thursday.
