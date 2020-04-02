Kegler's Korner: Summer Leagues forming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With both Westbrook Lanes and Boulevard Lanes having postponed all leagues until further notice, we’ll take a look at the summer leagues today. All of the following summer bowling and volleyball leagues start dates are subject to change.

John Eckholt says Westbrook Lanes will have bowling leagues available for bowlers of all ages. On Tuesdays, they will have an afternoon Senior league that will begin at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday evening they have their Family Doubles League. This league will consist of an adult and youth bowler.

Once again, Westbrook will hold its Trio Ball league this summer on Wednesday nights. The cost is $21 each night for 15 weeks, with each bowler receiving a bowling ball at the end of the season. If you don’t want a new ball you can still bowl, the cost will be just $11. This is a three-person team, sanctioned league.

Wednesday will have an afternoon Kids league that will start at 1 p.m. Thursday nights will be their 9-Pin No Tap Trio league. Starting dates and time have not been set yet. Monday, Friday and Sunday nights will all have open bowling. Saturday night is Galaxy bowling. If anyone is interested, call 402-563-3000 and ask about any one of the leagues.