Lady Vikes, Vikings at home for bowling districts

Lakeview bowling faces its toughest challenge yet this season with districts starting and the possibility of the season coming to a close in a single day looming.

The Lakeview bowling teams will get to bowl on their home lanes today, Feb. 1, at Westbrook Lanes. The Lady Vikes will compete against four other schools and the Vikings will take on three other schools.

Both the boys and girls teams wrapped up regular season play Friday with the boys and girls each picking up wins over Plainview. The boys won 16-5 and the girls won 19-2.

Prior to facing Plainview Friday, Lakeview took part in duals against North Bend on Jan. 24 and Columbus on Jan. 20.

Both Lakeview teams fell to Columbus with the boys losing 19-2 and the girls narrowly falling 11-10. The Lady Vikes would have the same result against North Bend as the boys would win 13-8.

"The last couple of events, everyone has been trying to make sure to peak at the end of the year. We're trying to be consistent, staying consistent on the boys' side and the girls' side, the girls have improved a tremendous amount throughout the whole year," Lakeview bowling coach Jimmy Biggs said. "The boys, I feel good with what we got. Our boys team has been competitive."

With the regular season over, the challenge for Lakeview bowling becomes advancing to state play or the season coming to a close.

"I think we got a shot to compete and win the district. We just got to bowl and to show up we got to execute what we've been doing all year and see what happens and hopefully we can get a couple of kids to qualify as individuals," Biggs said.

Both Lakeview teams have multiple routes to send some bowlers to states. If either the Vikings or Lady Vikes can claim a team district championship, they will advance. Another way is to have individuals have top five scores at districts in their 3-game score.

Biggs believes Lakeview has a chance to have multiple individuals boys and girls qualify for states.

"On the boys' side, Trenton Ditter, he went to state last year as an individual, he's averaging around a 210 right now," Biggs said. "He's bowling better than he did last year, I'm really excited. It sucks that he's a senior and it's going to be sad to see him leave. The kid's a leader and he bowls his heart out and he's been doing it for a while."

Ditter led the Vikings in their last three duals with a school record-breaking 525 series against Columbus as well as having the highest game scores against North Bend (222) and Plainview (180).

"Daniel Borgam, the freshman, pretty good bowler, his average is around a 180. New to the high school scene but he's been doing the youth stuff, bowling in tournaments and stuff like that the last couple of years," Biggs said. "Jack Burns, is around a 150, he bowled last year for us and was in the 120s and he's improving a lot."

In the final three duals of the year, the duo of Borgman and Burns were each able to break 200 with Burns rolling 216 against North Bend and Borgman adding 215 the same day.

"On the girls' side, pretty much everybody has a shot. Ava Tessendorf, she's in her first year out, she's a volleyball player here but she's excelling for us as well," Biggs said.

Tessendorf has recorded games of 131, 112 and 158 as personal highs in the final three duals of the season.

"Sidney Jaixen is another one, Sidney's bowling great right now, she had a 175 last week she bowled a 181 this year," Biggs said. "Amy Reeg is bowling really well right now, her averages are better from last year into this year and it's good to see her improve."

Jaixen rolled her 175 at Planview on Friday as Reeg had a 148 against Columbus.

The Lakeview girls have an added bit of pressure as last year's state runner-up Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family joins Boone Central, Howells-Dodge and North Bend as the four teams the Lady Vikes will host.

"It's going to be a tough draw for our girls just looking at the numbers because we've seen everybody, we've had duals against all these teams," Biggs said. "We're close, we're a couple of hundred pins off to a few of those schools. You never know what's going to happen in bowling, it's kind of like any other sport. I'm hoping we can get some girls to qualify as individuals, teamwise it's going to be tough, I at least think we can get second or third out of the five and compete."

The Lakeview boys will face the same schools minus North Bend in their district with the hopes of reaching state.

"I'm hoping we can get to boys to qualify for individuals, realistically I think there are about 10 boys per five spots and they only take the top five," Biggs said. "For the team side, I think we can compete, Humphrey is pretty good, Howells-Dodge is pretty good too and we've seen both of those teams, Humphrey's beat us and it was very close and competitive. We split with Howells-Dodge so we just got to execute tomorrow. I'm excited and I think it's a great spot for us."

Following a long regular season and the possibility of Lakeview bowling season coming to a close, both the Vikings and Lady Vikes have been able to make strides throughout the season and show improvement to Biggs.

"Being more consistent, on the girls' side, they have broken every record that we've had, this is just our second year. They broke every record with team scores, baker scores and individual scores. They just continue to get better, which is awesome to see. They're having fun, we try not to be too serious and as the sport is growing and we're trying to grow it here at Lakeview," Biggs said. "The boys' side, we've gotten better with getting more consistent with our team scores and also our Baker score. We try to shoot for a number with our team score and I feel like we're being more consistent with that."