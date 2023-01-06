Lakeview boys, girls bowling takes part in Wayne Holiday Tournament

The Lakeview boys and girls bowling teams took part in the Wayne Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29, 2022, with the boys claiming second and the girls finishing in third place.

Lakeview boys

The Vikings opened play against Hartington-Newcastle picking up a 5-3 win with Jack Burns (173) and Trenton Ditter (191) picking up points. Lakeview narrowly picked up a 770-769 win in total team pinfall.

Lakeview would then top Plainview 6-2 with Burns (160), Daniel Borgman (176) and Ditter (214) all picked up individual wins. The Vikings picked up three more points with a 781-636 team total pinfall.

In their final match before bracket play, Lakeview fell to Wayne 5-3. Burns (213), Borgman (171) and Ditter (245) all earned points for Lakeview.

Wayne managed to pick up three points for a 996-925 win in total team pinfall.

In bracket play, the Vikings opened against Hartington-Newcastle advancing 3-0 with 163-103, 171-124 and 210-174 wins.

In the championship match, Lakeview fell to Wayne 0-3 158-197, 141-172 and 160-167.

The Viking improved to 6-9 overall after finishing 2-3 on the day.

Lakeview girls

The Lady Vikes opened play against Hartington-Newcastle winning 7-1 with Ava Tessendorf (125), Amy Reeg (120), Sidney Jaixen (116) and Chelsey Martinez (121) all earned points. Lakeview also picked up a 588-565 team total pinfall win.

Against Plainview, the Lady Vikes won 5-3 with Makenna Lutjelusche (114) and Makenna Jaeger (92) earning points for the team. Lakeview also topped Plainview 480-362 in total pinfall.

The Lady Vikes fell to Wayne 0-8.

In the opening bracket round, Lakeview fell 0-3 to Hartington-Newcastle 97-114, 84-117 and 72-103.

The Lady Vikes would later win in the third-place match against Plainview 3-0 winning 147-67, 80-55 and 93-65.

After going 3-2 in holiday tournament play, the Lady Vikes improved to 6-9 on the season.

Columbus girls

The Discoverer girls bowling teams took part in the Pius X Holiday Tournament in Lincoln on Dec. 28, 2022.

Columbus went 1-3 on the day, winning 5-3 over Lexington. Papillion-LaVista bested the Discoverers 6-2. Millard South also topped Columbus 6-2.

Milo Quini had the highest game for the Discoverers with 168, Taley Dittmar had the highest series with 413.

The Lady Discoverers finished the day by falling 3-1 to Grand Island in the Bakers.

After the tournament, the Discoverers moved to 2-6 on the season.

Columbus boys

The Discoverer boys also took part in the Pius X Holiday Tournament.

Columbus went 2-2 on the day picking up a 6-2 win over Bellevue West before falling to Millard West in a 5-3 round.

Columbus also secured a win in a bye.

Gavin Unger recorded the highest game with 299 and the highest series with 730.

The Discoverers later fell in the bakers round 2-3 to Millard North.

After splitting their matches in the Pius X Tournament the Columbus boys' bowling team fell to 6-2 on the season.

Both Discoverer teams will take part in a double dual at Seward against Fremont and Omaha Westside Saturday.