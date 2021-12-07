Lakeview rolls out bowling program

Lakeview might be new to the high school bowling scene in Nebraska, but it took just one dual to show why the Vikings are excited about their future on the lanes.

Lakeview opened its bowling history on Thursday when Waverly traveled to Columbus for the inaugural dual in program history. Both the Viking boys and girls lost head-to-head matchups against the other group of Vikings, but there were encouraging bright spots.

One of those was Trenton Ditter. The junior rolled a 226 game in his first-ever varsity match and put together a 407 two-game series in head-to-head competition. Ditter was also the major factor in the Lakeview Boys winning two of the three Baker matches.

For the girls, Karla Diaz topped her teammates with a total pinfall of 163 in head-to-head matches. The Lakeview girls lost by a count of 20-1 while the boys were beaten 13-8.

"It was great to get things going with bowling. With me being a football coach, we were a little behind, like our other winter sports. We had about four practices but we had some good things past Thursday," coach Jimmy Biggs said. "We have some boys that have some bowling experience."

Ditter and teammate Hunter Schoch went 1-1 in the first two rounds of dual competition. Ditter's 226 was 30 pins better than his opponent in the first match. He was edged by 11, 192-181, in the second.

Schoch won 123-77 then rolled a 121 but was 16 pins behind the second time around. Brayden Landkamer put together 42-72, Damon Hanson scored 105-92 and Jack Burns had 126-106.

Schoch, Burns and Ditter delivered three wins out of five in the first round but Waverly had a total pinfall 36 pins higher and collected the extra three points for a 5-3 lead.

Waverly swept through the second round and was 162 pins better overall. That gave the visitors a 13-3 advantage. Lakeview lost the first Baker game 145-127 but then won 113-101 and 143-111 for the three team points.

Following Diaz in the girls order was Celeste Familo-Trainer shooting 60-66, Makenna Jaeger rolling 77-47, Judianne Purinton scoring 47-64 and Chelsey Martinez putting together 86-42. Jager won in the first round. Waverly swept the second. The visitors were up 15-1 at that point.

Lakeview won the first Baker game 75-57 but lost the next two 108-77 and 87-83.

"On the girls side, this is the first time these girls have done competitive bowling. Karla Diaz improved on her two games, Makenna Jaeger went 1-1, and Chelsey Martinez had a tough opponent and hung in during her two games," Biggs said. "The girls had a chance to win the Baker part but Wavlery won the third game. The girls keep on improving everyday we bowl. Both the boys and girls are looking forward to our next match Thursday against Boone Central."

Lakeview and Boone Central faceoff at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Westbrook Lanes.

