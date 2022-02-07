Prokopec wins state title

Columbus high sophomore Ryland Prokopec squeaked his way into the finals of Monday's boys state bowling championship then made the most of it.

Prokopec defeated three opponents as the No. 8 seed and earned Columbus High its first-ever boys state title. He rolled totals of 434, 351 and 434 to become the second Discoverer to ever win a state bowling title and just the second boy ever in state bowling history.

Madison Henderson won the girls state title last season in the first year of sanctioned NSAA bowling. Prokopec added to the trophy case Monday when he put together a four-game series total of 891 in the preliminary round. That was five pins better than Brayden Lee of Grand Island for the final qualifying spot into the championship bracket.

He defeated Cooper Nichols of Lincoln Pius X 434-382, Nathaniel Centineo of Bellevue West 351-347 then Blake Paulhamus of Papillion-La Vista South 434-408 for the championship.

Freshman teammate Gavin Unger just missed out at joining him on the championship bracket in 10th place with an 875 total from the preliminaries.

Ethan Haas-Oltrogge of Howells-Dodge was 33rd with a 715, Evan Haas also of Howells-Dodge was 39th at 695 and Lakeview's Trenton Ditter took 41st on a 679 series.

Columbus High senior Alex Holdsworth had the fourth-highest total in the first round of girls finals on Monday in Lincoln but couldn't match the total of the top seed and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the championship bracket.

Holdsworth rolled a two-game total of 380, which was higher than the second, third, sixth and seventh seeds but 125 behind her opponent, Karina Capron of Fremont. Capron eliminated Holdsworth 505-380.

Qualifiers from six different districts rolled four games to determine the top eight scores for the championship bracket. Holdsworth scored a combined 732. That total was 12 clear of ninth-best and put her on the finals bracket.

Other area girls in the competition included Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ashley Pfeifer taking 26th on a total of 629, teammate Caitlynn Gronenthal was one spot back of her with a 628 total pinfall, fellow Bulldog Paige Nolan was 37th at 576 and Boone Central's Elyssa Cuevas was 45th at 523.

Claire Busch of Papillion-La Vista South won the girls state title on a final championship score of 449. She defeated Capron 489-445 in the semis then was 129 pins better than Jersi Jensen of Wayne for the title. Three Fremont girls and two from Wayne made the final bracket.

