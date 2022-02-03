Three from CHS head to state bowling

Gavin Unger and Alex Holdsworth rolled two of the highest scores anywhere in the state while Ryland Prokopec and Trenton Ditter were both two of the best in Columbus on Wednesday at Westbrook Lanes.

Solid performances for those four have earned each a trip to state next week at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln for the state tournament. Unger and Prokopec are teammates on the Columbus High boys team, Holdsworth bowls for the girls and Ditter represents the Lakeview boys.

Prokopec and Holdsworth will compete for the second time at state following a team qualification for the CHS boys and girls last season. Unger, a freshman, will be making his state debut. At Lakeview it's the first year of bowling, giving Ditter the distinction as the first-ever Viking state qualifier.

The six winners from district tournaments plus the next two highest teams in the wildcard standings make the state bracket. The top nine bowlers at each district, or the top eight depending on the total number of teams, qualify to state individually.

The boys trailed Grand Island by 167 pins following the first three rounds and had a chance, coach Bob Jaster said, with averages of 170-180 in the five Baker games to overtake the Islanders. But the Discoverers, and every other team for that matter, struggled in the Baker round.

The girls were back of Seward by 356 and could only hope for individual qualifications at that point. Regardless, while Columbus will miss out on back-to-back team trips to state, the trio that will be in attendance could leave a mark.

"We needed to go out and bowl our best Bakers, and everybody struggled," Jaster said. "But we have three individuals going to state that have a very good shot at going a long ways if not to the finals."

Riding the highest wave of momentum into the state tournament is Unger. His three-game score of 654 was the highest score anywhere in the state by 14 pins. He won the A-6 District in Columbus that featured the top two scores. Junior Garrett Hansen of McCool Junction totaled 640 and was nine ahead of the third-best score in the state.

Columbus was the runner-up to Grand Island in the team score 3512-3208. The Discoverers are eighth in the wildcard standings but missed out on state as a wildcard entry when Grand Island Northwest and Seward, first and third in the standings, failed to win district meets.

Northwest is at the top of the standings but was third in Columbus at 3105. Seward was second in the Lincoln district. Those two plus district winners Grand Island, Bellevue West, Millard South, Lincoln Pius X, Wayne and Hastings will compete for a team state title. Five of the top eight teams in the wildcard standings failed to make state.

Prokopec scored a three-game series of 557 and was third at Westbrook. Ditter put together a 501 and was seventh.

"Gavin stays calm and collected. He loves bowling. If that kid could be at the bowling alley 24-7 he would," Jaster said. "He just works and works and works at his delivery, his throwing technique. He's just a perfectionist. He's going to be very exciting to watch the next three years of high school yet."

The district tournament is made up of three rounds of individual bowling then five games of Baker competition. Five bowlers make up each round.

Combined scores from all five make up three of the eight scores that count for the team score. Baker game format alternates between the five bowlers for all 10 frames. The total from five rounds of Baker are added to the three from the individual round.

The Columbus boys had the sixth-best district score but weren't guaranteed state as the district runner-up. Northwest coming in third and Seward also a runner-up ruined the Discoverers hopes for making back to Lincoln as a team.

The boys went 0-2 at state last season. The girls won their first but lost their next two.

Senior Madison Henderson won the first girls state championship. Holdsworth, a senior, will be looking to make it two Discoverer girls in a row. She had the fourth-best score in the state and won the district title on a 527 series. Emily Merten of Millard North, defeated by Henderson last year in the state semifinals, topped girls scores in the district round with a 630.

Coach Jaster, like with Unger, has been around Holdsworth for years in the club program. His son, Colin, and state champ Henderson, all used to bowl, learn and grow together.

"It's a great reward for (Holdsworth)," coach Jaster said. " ... All those kids grouped together, it's just like a little family growing up. They pass it down to the next level to stay focused, here's how to get experience and here's how to improve. Hats off to Alex."

The Columbus girls were also the district runner-up but were a distant second to Seward 2795-2367. Emma Moore and Makayla Prather were 10th and 11th, respectively, and missed the top eight by 30 or more pins.

Girls district winners included Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Fremont, Wayne, Seward and Lexington. Papillion-La Vista South and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family earned wildcard spots.

HLHF was second to Wayne at the Norfolk district 3110-2682 but has the fifth-best wildcard average. Bulldog bowlers Caitlynn Gronenthal, Ashley Pfeifer and Paige Nolan also earned individual invites. Gronenthal (486) was the district runner-up, Pfeifer (449) was sixth and Nolan (426) was seventh.

Boone Central senior Elyssa Cuevas rolled a 467 series and was fourth in Columbus and will also make her way to state.

The Howells-Dodge girls were fifth in Norfolk while Boone Central was fourth and Lakeview fifth at Westbrook. Karla Diaz led the Lady Vikes with a 321.

The Howells-Dodge boys were fourth and HLHF boys seventh in Norfolk. The Boone Central boys scored 2823 and were fourth while the Lakeview boys totaled 2642 and were sixth.

Ethan Haas-Oltrogge, a junior at Howells-Dodge, scored a 485 and was district seventh place. He'll be joined at state by senior teammate Evan Haas who totaled 482 and was eighth.

Full individual boys scoring was unavailable.

The individual state tournament begins Monday in Lincoln with the girls at 11 a.m. and the boys at 4:30. The girls team tournament starts Tuesday at 8 a.m. and is followed by the boys at 2 p.m. The girls team championship starts at 7 p.m. that night and is followed by the boys.

Teams go head-to-head in a best-of-five Baker competition. Individuals roll four games of qualifying that determines the top eight for a bracket seeded by those series totals. Bowlers go head-to-head in a two-game series of single elimination.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.