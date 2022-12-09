Vikings bowling downs Boone Central amid weather postponements

Lakeview bowling hosted Boone Central in its home opener Thursday at Westbrook Lanes. The boys improved to 2-0 while the girls captured their first victory of their young season.

The Viking boys defeated Boone Central 19-2 winning four games in each of the first two matches and winning the baker game. Daniel Borgman, Trenton Ditter and Jack Burns won both individual matches while Jonny Flores and Damon Hanson secured one victory each.

Ditter posted a pin total of over 200 in both matches, defeating his opponents 205-144 and 222-164. Borgman posted the high individual score at 223, winning by 109 pins. In the first match, Borgman won 150-144. Burns was victorious 167-130 and 163-124.

Hanson earned a win for Lakeview in game one 93-61. In his second match of the day, he lost 102-75. Flores, who lost by one pin 109-108 in match one, bounced back with a 133-87 victory.

The Vikings posted the higher pinfall total in both matches 723-544 and 816-591 to win 7-1. In the baker game, they squeaked past the Cardinals in game 131-127 to earn the five baker points. They won game one 170-106 and lost game two 175-117.

Lakeview girls won both round of individual matches by a combined score of 13-3. Sidney Jaixen and Elly Luchsinger won two head-to-head games each while Chelsey Martinez and Ava Tessendorf claimed one win apiece.

After winning her first game of the day 139-79, Jaixen broke the girls school record rolling a score of 181. She won by 73 pins. Luchsinger rolled a 160 unopposed in the first round and the senior won her second game by three pins 88-85, the tightest match of the day.

Martinez won her lone dual of the day 112-88 and Tessendorf bounced back from a 168-126 defeat earlier in the day to win 119-90 in the second match of the day. Makenna Jaeger tallied a 105 for an unopposed win.

Amy Reed fell by three pins in the first game 134-131 and Alayna Lichtenfeld lost 114-75 in match two.

Just like the boys, the Viking girls won the baker game in the third and final game 132-57 to claim the baker points. After losing 107-94 in game one, they rolled to an 86-63 win to force the decisive third game.

Lakeview will return to Westbrook Lanes on Tuesday for a dual against Grand Island Northwest in its final home game of the calendar year.

Weather postponements

Columbus High and Lakeview saw events postponed due to weather on Thursday.

The Discoverers' home wrestling dual against Hastings is rescheduled for Jan. 3. CHS swimming's triangular at Lincoln Northeast was postponed with a new date still to be determined.

Lakeview boys and girls wrestling saw their respective matches postponed. The boys dual at Twin River was postponed as both schools said they will look to reschedule the meet. The girls were scheduled to wrestle in a triangular at Wahoo that was postponed with a new to be determined.