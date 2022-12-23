Vikings bowling fall to 3-7 after two straight losses

The Vikings traveled to Fremont Tuesday with the Tiger boys and girls teams claiming victory.

The Lakeview boys started strong picking up an early 7-1 lead over the Tigers with Trey Hill (162), Jack Burns (194), Daniel Borgman (208) and Trenton Ditter (233) all picking up victories in the first game. Jonny Flores also took part for Lakeview, picking up a score of 134. The Vikings picked up three additional points, edging out the Tigers 931-924 in team pinfall in the first game.

In the second game, Fremont was able to top Lakeview 5.5-2.5. Hill (170) and Borgman (188) each picked up points with their individual scores. Burns (134) and Flores (101) also contributed for Lakeview.

Fremont would eventually claim victory with a sweep in the baker game. The Tigers topped the Vikings 212-189 and 180-129. With the baker game win for the Tigers, Fremont secured an 11.5-9.5 victory.

The Lakeview girls also fell to Fremont in a 21-0 win for the Tigers. In the first game the Fremont would top the Vikings 880-492 with Ava Tessendorf (97), Sidney Jaixen (111), Alayna Lichtenfeld (108), Amy Reeg (89) and Chelsey Martinez (87) all taking part for Lakeview.

Fremont would also claim the second game with a 718-435 victory. Tessendorf (80), Makenna Lutjelusche (77), Lichtenfeld (84), Makenna Jaeger (103) and Jaixen (91) all bowled for the Vikings.

In the baker game, Fremont would continue to pull away with a 166-87 and 176-90 win in two games.

Howells-Dodge Tournament

The Lakeview boys and girls took part in the Howells-Dodge Tournament on Dec. 17, with the boys finishing in fourth place and the girls in third.

The Viking boys would finish at Howells-Dodge with a 1-4 record, starting with 5-3 loss to hosts Howells-Dodge. Three individuals secured points for Lakeview in Flores (102), Hanson (110) and Borgman (234). Each picked up wins. Hill (121) and Ditter (212) competed for Lakeview. Howells-Dodge would best Lakeview 791-779 in team pinfall total earning three points.

The Vikings also fell to Elkhorn North 6-2. Borgman (165) and Ditter (180) were the lone individual winners for Lakeview. Hill (125), Flores (108) and Hanson (100) also took part in the competition against Elkhorn North. The Wolves added three more points with a 743-678 team pinfall win.

The only win on the day for the Vikings came over Boone Central in a 7-1 Lakeview victory. Hill (153), Flores (110), Borgman (204) and Ditter (231) all picked up individual points. Hanson posted 119 in the victory. Lakeview added three more points with a 817-645 team pinfall win.

The Vikings dropped two more games 3-2 against Howells-Dodge and Boone Central.

The Lakeview girls would go 2-3 on the day with two wins over Boone Central, two losses to Elkhorn North and one defeat to Howells-Dodge. Lakeview dropped the game to Howells-Dodge 8-0 with Tessendorf (79), Lutjelusche (90), Jaeger (120) Lichtenfeld (80) and Amy Reed (97) each posting points for the Vikings.

Elkhorn North won its first match against Lakeview 7.5-0.5 with Reed (106) picking up a half point for the Vikings. Tessendorf (93), Lutjelusche (86), Jaeger (109) Lichtenfeld (102) all posted points in the match against Elkhorn North. The Wolves would also picked up a second win over Lakeview in a 3-1 game.

Lakeview was able to top Boone Central twice, first with a 6-2 win followed by a Cardinals forfeit. In the first match, Celeste Familo (71), Lichtenfeld (114) and Tessendorf (109) each picked up individual points. Reed (108) and Jaeger (102) also posted points against Boone Central. Lakeview would add three more points with a 502-413 team pinfall win.

Lakeview vs. Thurston-Cuming County

The Lakeview boys dropped a tight match to Thurston-Cuming County on Dec. 15 with TCC winning 11-10.

Thurston-Cuming County won the first game 5-3, with Borgman (153), Hill (150) and Ditter (213) each picking up individual wins. Flores (96) and Burns (109) also posted points for the Vikings. Thurston-Cuming County would earn three more points thanks to a 736-721 win for team pinfall.

In game two, just Hill (128) and Borgman (157) picked up wins. Hanson (105), Burns (117) and Ditter (166) all posted points against Thurston-Cuming County in game two. Thurston-Cuming County would pick up another three points with a 699-673 team pinfall win.

The Vikings bounced back and made it close with a 215-137 and 169-147 win in the baker game.

Thurston-Cuming County picked up a win over the Lakeview girls 16-5. The Lady Vikes dropped each game before picking up a 107-106 and 113-112 in the baker game. In the opening game, Tessendorf (127), Martinez (89), Lichtenfeld (75), Reed (103) and Jaixen (107) posted points for the Vikings.

In the second game, Tessendorf (119), Familo (88), Jaeger (93), Reed (120) and Jaixen (129) posted points against Thurston-Cuming County.

Lakeview vs. Grand Island Northwest

Grand Island Northwest topped the Lakeview boys and girls on Dec. 13. The Lakeview boys fell 21-0 as Northwest was able to win each game 8-0 and the baker game 5-0.

In the first game, Burns (138), Hill (134), Flores (101), Borgman (139) and Ditter (169) posted points for Lakeview. Northwest would claim a 992-681 win in team pinfall total.

Northwest would also claim a team pinfall total win in the second game 938-700. Burns (127), Hill (109), Hanson (92), Borgman (169) and Ditter all faced off against Northwest.

Northwest would also claim a 191-178 and 216-202 win over Lakeview.

The Lady Vikes would also fall to Grand Island Northwest in a 20-1 match. The lone point for Lakeview came in the opening game where Elly Luchsinger (126) won as an individual. Tessendorf (86), Lichtenfeld (90), Reed (85) and Jaixen (140) posted points against Northwest. Northwest would win game one 658-527 over Lakeview.

In game two, Northwest would pick up an 832-507 team pinfall victory. Luchsinger (88), Martinez (111), Jaeger (82), Lichtenfeld (146) and Jaixen (80) all took part for Lakeview.

Northwest also claimed a 128-84 and 168-116 win in the baker game.

Both the boys and girls team have moved to 3-7 for the year and both will be back in action on Thursday in the Wayne Tournament.

Discoverers bowling

The Columbus boys and girls teams hosted Bellevue East and Papillion-La Vista South on Dec. 15 at Westbrook Lanes.

The boys beat Bellevue East in a 13-8 match with Gavin Unger leading the way with a 471 high series. The Discoverers also picked up a win over Papillion-La Vista South 12.5-8.5. Unger also posted the high series for Columbus at 439.

The Columbus girls dropped both matches. Bellevue East won 20-1 as Emma Moore led the Discoverers with a high series of 264. The Discoverers also dropped lost to Papillion-La Vista 18.5-2.5 as Moore once again led with a 263 series high.

The boys improve to 4-0 with the two wins as the girls fall to 1-3. Columbus will participate at Wednesday's Lincoln Pius X Tournament.