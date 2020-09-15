Boyer leads Lady Vikes to golf win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview girls golf raised the team trophy at the Schuyler Triangular on Monday, shooting head and shoulders above the hosts and the team from Shelby-Rising City.

The Lady Vikes put together a team total of 207 - 42 shots better than the Warriors and 60 ahead of the Huskies.

Torrin Boyer's 49 led all players and was two shots ahead of Grace Berkeland in second. Lakeview swept the top four spots. Hannah Kitt's 52 was third and Ella Meyer's 55 was fourth. Jerica Mohlman rounded out the Lakeview lineup with a 65.

Lilli Hernbloom led Shelby-Rising City and was fifth in the standings with a 56 while Carly Johnson of Schuyler shot a 58 and took sixth.

Boyer took the top spot among 14 other golfers with a round that included five bogies and two doubles. Berkeland had five bogies, two doubles and two triples.

