Boys Soccer 2009 Part 6: CHS boys were all business

If he's being honest, Michael Ziola would tell you the best soccer team he ever played on was the 2006 Columbus High group that advanced as far as the state semifinals.
The Discoverers returned to Omaha in 2007, were back in the semis in 2008 and played for a title in 2009, but, for his money, there wasn't a better collection of Columbus talent than in his freshman season.
But of course, as a senior on the '09 team that faced Scotus Central Catholic in an all-Columbus final, he'll forever be linked with that contest and that season.
And that's fine. Ziola understands the historic nature of a match that meant so much to the soccer community in Columbus.
Although his side came up short, he's quick to share other facts that made 2009 more than just one championship loss: it was the fourth year in a row the Discoverers played at state, the team tied a record for shutouts and Columbus has still never suffered through a losing season.
Scotus won the match and has the titles in the trophy case, but not even the Shamrocks can claim successive winning campaigns from the first year of the program up until now.
When Ziola and the Class of 2009 closed their careers, no other Columbus High soccer team had ever played at state four years in a row, none have since and only seven CHS teams have played for a championship since the last traditional team state title in 1972.
A loss that prevented a perfect ending and a ride-off-into-the-sunset moment can't take away the pride Ziola and that group has in what it achieved.
But achievements and streaks aside, Ziola said the attribute that made the 2009 group so special was an ability to stay in the moment. The Discoverers played with a quiet confidence and a business-like approach that made them stone-cold killers.
"We went into every game thinking, 'We should win.' That was just the attitude," Ziola said. "It was never, 'Hey, we're going to go win state or we're going to go win districts or we're going to go win conference.' It was, 'Who's the next team? OK, let's just go beat them.'
Growing up in the game
Michael Ziola's entry into the game is a familiar one for Columbus-area players. It started with Saturday morning AYSO matches before progressing to club soccer at age 10. His father, Ron, started the Columbus Crusaders. Michael was on that team and the Columbus Mutiny later on with future CHS teammates as well as future Scotus and Lakeview opponents.
Ziola and the boys practiced twice a week then played in out-of-town tournaments on the weekend.
One particular tournament was held in Steamboat Springs, Colorado where Ziola first learned that soccer life in small town Nebraska is not like everywhere else.
Right after the championship win, a kid came up and asked Ron how to tryout for the team. Ron responded by informing the boy there was no tryout process, just a two-hour commitment each week that earned playing time on the weekends.
"The kid goes, 'Oh great. That's awesome. I can do that. Where do you practice?' and my dad says, 'Lost Creek School, Columbus, Nebraska,' and the kid just starts laughing," Michael recalled. "Their parents were asking our parents how much money they pay to play each year. Well, we didn't pay anything, and the teams we were playing were paying three or four thousand dollars to be on a team in Denver."
When Ziola aged into high school, he became one of the first substitutes off the bench for the 2006 squad. Columbus was 10-4 that year, winning six of its final seven to make state.
The Discoverers took out second-seeded Norfolk 2-0 in opening round - payback for a 3-2 loss earlier in the season. Two days later it was an errant pass back to the CHS goalie and an own goal that was the difference in a 1-0 semifinal loss to Millard South.
Millard South went on to a 3-1 loss to Lincoln East in the Class A title match.
Following the season, former player and Columbus High grad Jamie Bennett was hired to take over the program. Because of the graduation of a large and talented senior class, average expectations became the mindset for 2007.
Bennett quickly stomped out that acceptance of mediocrity and brought a new era of preparation to Discoverer soccer.
A new era
Jamie Bennett was on the first-ever Columbus High soccer team in 1990. Life after CHS had him in several locations. The Bennetts moved around between 1999 and 2004 before settling back in Columbus where Jamie began coaching club soccer.
Following the 2006 year, longtime coach John Cromwell stepped down. For the first time in Discoverer history, the program was seeking a new coach.
To this day, Bennett jokes that former Activities Director Chuck Francis either must not have had enough candidates, or the right candidate, because Francis' call to suggest Bennett apply for the position was a complete surprise.
After his wife Julie and his employer provided the encouragement, he accepted.
Before he could begin laying out strategy, reviewing personnel and molding the program to his liking, Bennett had to overcome a defeatist attitude.
The prior season included 11 seniors, nine of which started.
“There were literally no expectations, except the ones I put in place," he remembered. "I had to kind of change the mentality that, just because nine starters are gone, that’s no reason not to carry on the tradition of good soccer at Columbus High."
That and, due to the mass exodus of seniors, some remaining in the program believed their starting spots for the next season were assured.
Not so fast.
“Even my freshman year, varsity soccer was kind of treated a lot like, you just show up to practice and do whatever you did as a kid," Ziola said. "There wasn’t a lot of structure.”
Following a 1-4 start, Bennett had all the proof he needed to force change.
It began with a conversation following a 2-0 season-opening loss at Lincoln Southeast then hit its peak after a 1-0 defeat at Fremont meant four losses in the first five matches.
Ziola came on the bus following the loss to Southeast and congratulated the team for its effort.
“I remember, he stopped me right as I was saying that, and he stopped the whole bus from talking and said, ‘The way you guys played today was not something to be proud of. Moral victories is not something Columbus soccer should pride itself on,'" Ziola said. "I remember him chewing us out for being OK with being a really competitive team."
CHS defeated Skutt in a shootout following a scoreless 80 minutes but then lost 1-0 to Elkhorn, to Norfolk in a shootout after a 1-1 regulation and then 1-0 to Fremont.
It was time for a heart-to-heart and sending players to the bench that were relying more on age and experience than drive and results.
“I think it woke some people up. Everybody accepted those decisions, and maybe worked a little harder, but we also talked about the tradition of Columbus soccer," Bennett said. "We had never had a losing season since 1990, and I certainly didn’t want to be the first coach to have that happen, and we talked with the kids about not being the first team that let that happen."
But at 1-4, that would require a major turnaround.
True Stories
The turnaround began with a 5-1 win over Lincoln North Star. Prior to the match, after putting pressure on the team to respond following the loss to Fremont four days earlier, Bennett relieved some of that pressure with a new pregame routine.
In what he called 'true stories,' Bennett would retell a joke as if it had actually happened.
"The younger guys, guys like me, when he started it, you couldn’t necessarily tell it was a joke. As you got to know coach a little bit and got older, you understood his sense of humor," Ziola said. "It was a great way to ease the tension. It was something we ended up looking forward to."
Columbus won that match 4-1 then defeated Lincoln High 5-1. Kearney, a state semifinalist later that year, ended the mini winning streak in a shootout but Columbus bounced back with five wins in the next six matches prior to the district tournament.
In the postseason, CHS took down North Platte then gave Kearney what would be one of just three losses all season in the district final.
The Discoverers were on to state.
Columbus lost 2-0 to Millard South but Bennett said both he, and a team mostly new to playing in Omaha, learned much from the match.
Several players returned the next year and there was no need for an attitude adjustment. The foundation had been laid. Columbus went 13-3 to get to state, losing regular season matches to eventual Class B champion Omaha Skutt, Class A state team Omaha Westside and Kearney.
A first-round 1-0 win over Lincoln East, the 2007 runner-up, gave way to a semifinal loss to Creighton Prep. The Junior Jays scored in the final 10 minutes denying Columbus entry into the title match.
Built on defense
When the following season came around, the 2009 Discoverers went on to establish themselves as the best defensive team in school history, and, for that matter, perhaps state history.
Columbus shut out 13 opponents, tying the Class B record, and all but set it since two of those losses came in scoreless shootout losses. Though it can often be tough for teenage boys to buy into the concept of methodical ball control and focusing on defense, the 2009 Discoverers were all in on D.
“I don’t remember once anyone talking about scoring goals or complaining about that. When we had one, it felt like we were up 10-0," Ziola said. "You were just like, ‘It’s over.’ The biggest thing was, can we figure out a way to get one. After you had one, you knew you were in a good spot."
Ziola credited the communication of the back line and supporting midfielders as a big reason Columbus was so stout at stopping goals. That and keeper Tony Olvera, who Ziola said would have received more attention had he played in Lincoln or Omaha.
Ziola, who was set to take over the Waverly boys program this spring in his first head coaching job, still hasn't seen anyone in net as good as Olvera in 2009.
“We dared teams to shoot. This is where Tony came in," Ziola said. "We would freely give up shots from 20, 25 yards out because he would make all the saves."
CHS was 12-3 in the regular season, winning seven of the first eight. Losses were to Skutt 1-0, Kearney 1-0 and North Platte in a shootout that would have been one of those two extra shutout wins.
The Discoverers entered the postseason after winning the Westside Tournament. Up to that point, the victory over the host Warriors was the top win of the year, but Ziola said as far as turning points go, there were none to be had. He and his group were solid start to finish.
“In ’06, ’07, ’08, I remember having those monumental moments. But I remember ’09 just kind of being, ‘Hey, this is just business," he said. "This is just what we do. We just chug along.’”
Setback does little to slow momentum
It seemed like it may have all come to an end in the district semifinal, but only because Bennett admits misleading the team on its potential path to state.
Columbus came in second in the wildcard standings and, though the district contained three of the top four in those standings, two wildcard berths were available to state. But that wasn't how Bennett explained it.
“We lied to the kids. We told them we had to win to get in. We 100% lied," Bennett said with a laugh. "I think a lot of the kids knew it, because they have computers and they can figure things out on their own. But we told them if we didn’t win this game, we’re not guaranteed of anything."
That seemed to backfire when CHS lost in the district final right out of the gate. Bennett doesn't remember exactly how he explained the situation to the team after but recalls hoping his rudimentary math skills in laying out all the wildcard scenarios wouldn't let him down.
What he does remember, and what he'll never forget is the final shot of the PKs against Scotus that could have decided it. Columbus needed a goal in the fifth round of the shootout to beat SCC and likely end the Shamrocks season but flew the shot over the crossbar.
It was the first of three straight Scotus postseason wins by shootout. That one moment eventually gave way to a rematch the Shamrocks won again 13 days later in the state championship.
It's the one domino that started Scotus' magical run to the title that, if still standing, doesn't make this story possible 11 years later.
“Three-hundred-and-sixty-five days a year," Bennett responded when ask how much he considers that shot. "I look at it like, we were in a position to win the game at the end, but it just didn’t happen. Losing that game, it haunts you. But at the same time, Scotus earned it. For a lot of the game, they outplayed us. They definitely took advantage of the situation.”
Ziola doesn't remember it the same way. For him, he understood the team's standing in the wildcard race and was more looking forward to competing against friends he had competed with throughout his youth.
Columbus entered state as the 2 seed and defeated Lexington in the quarterfinals 3-0. A continuous, strong win swept across Morrison Stadium that evening, one the Discoverers easily handled due to similar playing conditions at Wilderness Park. The Lexington coach had also made some negative comments about Columbus in the local paper that were shared with Bennett. The familiarity with the wind and the motivation of disrespect gave Columbus all the advantage it would need.
Ziola scored from near midfield in the next round, a 1-0 win over Omaha Skutt. It was tradition, Ziola said, for everyone to try for a goal from that sort of distance. In a game against Hastings earlier in the season, he had taken three such attempts from midfield on free kicks following Tiger fouls. Each of the three hit the crossbar but failed to score.
The dimensions of Morrison Stadium put him in a similar but more favorable position this time around. With a little larger field, his shot beat the keeper high and proved to be the game winner.
Afterward, Columbus stuck around for most of the Scotus vs. South Sioux City game, but it was clear the Shamrocks were in control and would be the opponent on Monday night.
For the first time in the history of two schools less than a mile apart, Columbus High and Scotus Central Catholic would battle for a state championship.
“We were obviously excited, but it didn’t matter to us who we were going to play. We just thought, ‘Well, we’ll just go out and play the game like we did tonight; like we did a few days ago,'" Ziola said. "We knew our strength was defense, we knew our weakness, and sometimes it was scoring. But it didn’t matter who we were going to play. We were going to be in the game and be in position to win the game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
