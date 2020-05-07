Boys Soccer 2009 Part 6: CHS boys were all business

“In ’06, ’07, ’08, I remember having those monumental moments. But I remember ’09 just kind of being, ‘Hey, this is just business," he said. "This is just what we do. We just chug along.’”

Setback does little to slow momentum

It seemed like it may have all come to an end in the district semifinal, but only because Bennett admits misleading the team on its potential path to state.

Columbus came in second in the wildcard standings and, though the district contained three of the top four in those standings, two wildcard berths were available to state. But that wasn't how Bennett explained it.

“We lied to the kids. We told them we had to win to get in. We 100% lied," Bennett said with a laugh. "I think a lot of the kids knew it, because they have computers and they can figure things out on their own. But we told them if we didn’t win this game, we’re not guaranteed of anything."

That seemed to backfire when CHS lost in the district final right out of the gate. Bennett doesn't remember exactly how he explained the situation to the team after but recalls hoping his rudimentary math skills in laying out all the wildcard scenarios wouldn't let him down.