Braasch prepares for D-I football

As it is with many D-I freshman, there is a decent chance Braasch may receive a redshirt for his first season. Yet, if his first year includes mostly practice and little game action, Braasch will have the opportunity to appear in a maximum of four games due to a rule change two years ago.

He'll also have access to all the resources available to big-time college football programs.

"One of the things that Wyoming has access to is a nutritionist. For me personally, my diet isn’t too great. I have fast food from time to time here and there. It’s not the overall greatest diet," he admitted. "Wyoming has a nutritionist there and I’m looking to play around 225, 220 but keep my same speed. As soon as I get there, I’m talking with the nutritionist because I’m trying to get my body right."

By putting on more lean muscle mass, Braasch is looking to improve stamina, speed and become a force in practice if he has to wait his time on the depth chart.