Braasch prepares for D-I football

Columbus High senior Joey Braasch has about two months until he heads to the University of Wyoming to start his college football career.
Freshmen won't be welcome to campus until July 1. But in the mean time, Braasch has been hard at work.
The Cowboys' coaching staff sent all incoming freshmen more than 70 pages of workouts to complete.
The CHS senior has been working out twice a day, five days a week.
But, while Braasch is staying busy, his spring, like man, isn't going exactly as planned.
Braasch was hoping to compete in track for the first time since freshman year but saw his comeback cut short when COVID-19 forced a cancellation of the season by the NSAA on April 2.
"This track season was about to be something special for me," Braasch said. "I’ve been working hard for it because I didn’t run track my sophomore year or junior year due to injuries.
"This year was kind of like my comeback season and I was going to bust it down at Burke at state. I was going to remind people that I still got it; I ain’t been nowhere. It stinks that corona happened, but I guess it does give me some free time to get ready for Wyoming football."
According to Braasch, the workouts are fairly standard. He works out twice a day - once for speed and once for strength. Following basketball season Braasch took three weeks off to heal up before starting his regiment. Once he began, he went full throttle.
"These past two weeks, I’ve been hitting the weight room to get big," he said. "I’m just doing the workouts that they sent me, trying to get right, get on track and make sure that when I show up I’m ready to go and I’m in shape."
Braasch visited Wyoming's campus in December and was set to return June 14. Though he'll have to wait longer, he's anxious to get going.
"It’s kind of like people say it is," Braasch said about Wyoming. "It’s similar to Nebraska; small towns here and there. But, the scenery there is crazy. From Laramie, I can see the mountain range. They got views, scenery, everything there.
"I’m pretty excited. I’m looking forward to Wyoming. It’s a new change of life. It’ll give me a little more extra energy being around new people and stuff like that. I’m ready for it. I’m 100% already."
While he is excited to make the trip to Wyoming, it might take some time before he becomes a regular on Saturdays.
As it is with many D-I freshman, there is a decent chance Braasch may receive a redshirt for his first season. Yet, if his first year includes mostly practice and little game action, Braasch will have the opportunity to appear in a maximum of four games due to a rule change two years ago.
He'll also have access to all the resources available to big-time college football programs.
"One of the things that Wyoming has access to is a nutritionist. For me personally, my diet isn’t too great. I have fast food from time to time here and there. It’s not the overall greatest diet," he admitted. "Wyoming has a nutritionist there and I’m looking to play around 225, 220 but keep my same speed. As soon as I get there, I’m talking with the nutritionist because I’m trying to get my body right."
By putting on more lean muscle mass, Braasch is looking to improve stamina, speed and become a force in practice if he has to wait his time on the depth chart.
"Even if they do decide to redshirt me I want to be able to provide for the team, with that new four-game allowance rule," he said. "I would love to take advantage of their nutritionist and sit down with her and figure out what I can do to get my body in the best possible shape."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
