Brand still growing in his love for volleyball

After graduating in the spring last year, he started looking for his first job in teaching and coaching. With many of his friends living in Lincoln, he wanted to find a job closer to them.

After applying for jobs in the capital city, he saw an opening at Lakeview.

"I was just looking through the teacher website one day and saw a position for special education at Lakeview," Brand said. "I was like, "Columbus sounds like it’s a good-sized town. It’s not too bad.' I looked up the location and saw it’s only a little more than an hour from Lincoln. That was close enough to my friends."

The whole process came quite early as far as hiring new teachers is concerned.

Brand interviewed for the job on Feb. 26 and accepted the position as a high school special education teacher the next day.

The decision to go into special education also came from a conversation with his mom.