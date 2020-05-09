Brand still growing in his love for volleyball

At 6 foot, 9 inches, Lakeview assistant volleyball coach Jake Brand will stand out in every room he enters.
Growing up in Homer, Brand, naturally, found himself playing basketball. But in his senior year of high school he discovered a new passion - volleyball.
While a successful basketball career landed him offers from Nebraska Wesleyan, Morningside, Midland, Doane, Mount Marty and Central Community College-Columbus, he decided to take an alternative path.
"It was really around Thanksgiving time my senior year," Brand said about when his interest was piqued "Originally, I enjoyed volleyball growing up as a family and that kind of a deal, but I never really saw a reality with it. At the start of my senior year, I would practice with the girls team every once in a while, just if they needed something."
Brand didn't play football in high school, so he was able to help the girls out in the gym.
During these practices, he found a passion for the sport and looked into a future that included volleyball.
He contacted Morningside about the possibility of joining the men's program.
"I sent in a questionnaire with the mindset I have nothing to lose and everything to gain," he said. "I like it, so I might as well see what he says. He ended up getting back to me in one hour via email and called me within two hours. We talked for a little bit. I went and visited in January or February. I committed then and signed in March."
Even when Brand discovered his new passion he wasn't sure if it was the right path to follow.
But after some advice from his mom, he decided to give it a shot.
"I loved basketball," he said. "I didn’t have anything against basketball. But when volleyball came into the picture, I never really saw basketball as an opportunity before. I kind of had this feeling of this is actually an opportunity. I could actually do this.
"I was talking with my mom and dad one night and my mom asked me, ‘Do you feel you would regret it if you didn’t take this opportunity?’ At the end of the day, I thought I would regret not taking this opportunity. I didn’t want to regret it, so I went full force with it."
At the end of high school, a future classmate at Morningside reached out to him about playing volleyball on a club team.
Two tournaments later and Brand was hooked.
"He played on a club team in Lincoln I had never heard about," Brand said. "He’s like, ‘Hey, we’re both going to Morningside this year. You should come play for us. There was like two or three tournaments left. I went to one of their practices and loved it, loved the guys. I ended up playing two tournaments with the Nebraska High Flyers out of Lincoln."
The decision turned out to be the right one.
During his four years as a Mustang, Brand set 11 school records - career solo blocks (65), career block assists (234), career blocks per match (.9), solo blocks in a four-set match (5), solo blocks in a season (32), solo blocks in a match (7), solo blocks in a five-set match (7), block assists in a game (10), block assists in a five-set match (10), block assists in a season (104) and blocks per match in a season (1.03).
Other key memories include when he had a match-winning solo block in the fifth set of a tournament in Wisconsin.
While going to Morningside, Brand double majored in special education and American history and government.
After graduating in the spring last year, he started looking for his first job in teaching and coaching. With many of his friends living in Lincoln, he wanted to find a job closer to them.
After applying for jobs in the capital city, he saw an opening at Lakeview.
"I was just looking through the teacher website one day and saw a position for special education at Lakeview," Brand said. "I was like, "Columbus sounds like it’s a good-sized town. It’s not too bad.' I looked up the location and saw it’s only a little more than an hour from Lincoln. That was close enough to my friends."
The whole process came quite early as far as hiring new teachers is concerned.
Brand interviewed for the job on Feb. 26 and accepted the position as a high school special education teacher the next day.
The decision to go into special education also came from a conversation with his mom.
"Originally I thought American government and history was going to be my thing," he said. I went on a college visit and they told me how much reading it was going to be, and I was like, 'Nope. Not doing that.' I was talking to my mom one day, she was like, ‘You really like helping kids in one-on-one and small group levels.’ At one point, learning wasn’t always the easiest thing for myself, so I know what it feels like.
"I’m still that way. I know what it feels like to struggle and have to work for something. But, I also know how it feels when you get it right after working for it. I feel like helping kids that are having to work harder for things because of their disability, I feel like helping them get to the next point, I love that part of it."
Now, special education has developed into a passion. Supporting students that need a little extra help makes it worth coming to work every day.
"You’re basically the one fighting for the kids," he said. "You’re the one that has to stand up for them in situations. If you’re talking to other teachers, some of those situations get a little touchy because you’re talking about what they’re doing and what they need to do to help your kid. That’s the biggest thing. They need someone to fight with them, that’s the other part. I like being that person to stick up for them."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!