Brezenski tallies four in Scotus win

Scotus Central Catholic sophomore Libbie Brezenski is making up for time lost with a season that thus far includes 14 goals in nine matches.
She and her SCC teammates took down Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic on Thursday at home in a 4-0 shutout. Brezenski had all four Shamrock goals.
She missed out on playing her first varsity season a year ago because of the COVID-19 shutdown. Mom and head coach, Kristie, was part of the first Scotus girls team to win a state title in 1998. Last spring would have united mother and daughter for the first time on the varsity field.
They've been together throughout all stages of youth soccer, but sharing a history as Shamrocks adds a little extra to the story. That story was, regrettably, delayed.
It seems the wait was well worth it. Libbie has set herself apart as the top weapon on an otherwise offensively challenged team. That was evident again Thursday when Scotus, playing its third match in four days, leaned on its striker to deliver goals and a third win in a row.
Though she's new to Scotus soccer and the expectations of playing in a powerhouse program, Brezenski said she welcomes the added pressure.
"I like it," she said of the pressure. "I like playing with this team. They're all great teammates that can find me with the ball, and that's a big part of how I score.
"...I've looked up to the Scotus girls for so long. It's just so nice to be one of them."
Brezenski scored three times in the first half before adding her fourth late on a near breakaway. It's her top scoring effort of the season - one better than the hat trick she had against Grand Island Northwest on Monday. She's scored in all but three matches, not surprisingly, the three that Scotus has lost in shutouts. The Shamrocks are 6-3 on the season.
"I think we passed really well and we all played well together as a team," Brezenski said of the latest win. "There was team chemistry."
That element has been a work in progress for a group that typically has about half of its personnel on the pitch consisting of underclassmen. Speed of play has been a constant criticism of the team from coach Brezenski. The younger Brezenski has been a big help in that area - covering up some of the team's deficiencies with her already polished skill set.
But everyone understands it's a work in progress. More progress was made Thursday.
Scotus has had one match already canceled and took on Lutheran High in a rescheduled contest following a rainout last week. As much as the Shamrocks can gain in training, matches are a better, and more necessary, test.
"We really need playing time," Brezenski, the player, said. "It's good to just get on the field and play against some other competition."
Thursday made it six matches in 10 days. Scotus went 4-2 during that span with an overtime loss to No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central and 6-0 defeat to Council Bluffs Lewis Central in a back-to-back situation a week ago. Scotus also defeated Glenwood, Grand Island Northwest and Kearney Catholic to go with Thursday's victory.
Scotus faces No. 7 Blair on the road on Tuesday. The Shamrocks and Bears are separated by just one position in the current wildcard standings. Scotus sits at No. 6 while Blair is No. 7. The outcome could weigh heavily on district final sites should either advance out of the subdistrict round.
"I think we've definitely started playing faster and making better passes. We've been better at connecting than we were in our first games," Brezenski said. "We need to get faster, improve our touch, still, and find more ways to score. It's always nice when we can have multiple scoring options."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.