Brezenski tallies four in Scotus win

"I like it," she said of the pressure. "I like playing with this team. They're all great teammates that can find me with the ball, and that's a big part of how I score.

"...I've looked up to the Scotus girls for so long. It's just so nice to be one of them."

Brezenski scored three times in the first half before adding her fourth late on a near breakaway. It's her top scoring effort of the season - one better than the hat trick she had against Grand Island Northwest on Monday. She's scored in all but three matches, not surprisingly, the three that Scotus has lost in shutouts. The Shamrocks are 6-3 on the season.

"I think we passed really well and we all played well together as a team," Brezenski said of the latest win. "There was team chemistry."

That element has been a work in progress for a group that typically has about half of its personnel on the pitch consisting of underclassmen. Speed of play has been a constant criticism of the team from coach Brezenski. The younger Brezenski has been a big help in that area - covering up some of the team's deficiencies with her already polished skill set.