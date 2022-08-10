Brock Kuhlman caps junior golf career with Summit Series title

Columbus High graduate Brock Kuhlman said he entered the summer junior golf season just looking to post low scores. He accomplished that and then some, winning the Nebraska Junior Golf (NJG) Summit Series title and earning a spot in the Kansas-Nebraska Golf Cup.

Kuhlman needed to place in the top eight in the NJG points standings in order to earn a spot on the Kansas-Nebraska Golf Cup team. After competing in five tournaments, earning two wins, Kuhlman ended the summer in fourth with 448.75 points.

At the Kansas-Nebraska Cup on Aug. 3-4 in Wichita, he paired with Omaha Skutt Catholic's Will Mullin in four-ball. The pair defeated the Kansas pair three and two helping Nebraska take a 3-1 lead after round one.

In the second round foursomes, Kuhlman paired with Hastings' Brayden Schram. The two lost to Kansas four and three as Kansas tied Nebraska 4-4 after day one.

On Aug. 4 in singles play, Kuhlman secured the largest win of any match defeating Overland Park's Carson Baker four and three. The cup ended in an 8-8 tie.

"It was definitely the best experience I've had in a golf tournament for sure. It was just cool because it's not often you get to compete as a team, let alone it was seven of the best golfers in Nebraska," Kuhlman said. "It was just a lot of fun getting to know them more, getting to be friends with them and just having a really good team to compete with."

In the five NJG events Kuhlman competed in, he finished no worse than tied for third. He won a pair of Summit Series events, both via playoffs, June 15 at Wild Horse in Gothenburg and on July 14 at Ashland. At the Ashland tournament, Kuhlman sunk birdies on 17 and 18 to force the playoff.

"Once I got to the playoff, I was pretty confident," Kuhlman said. "Playoffs are always just exciting and really what I figured out with playoffs is just you got to make par because oftentimes the kids I'm playing with, they get a little nervous and make a mistake. If you just be consistent, you'll be all right."

Kuhlman, in the other two Summit Series tournaments, placed second at Bent Tree on June 1 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and tied for third at Norfolk on June 27.

The four top-three finishes led to Kuhlman racking up 365 Summit Series points, the most of any golfer in the boys 14-plus years old group. He won by 54.17 points.

"It was nice, especially since there were eight summer series events and I only played in four of them. I only played in half of them, so to get first was definitely cool," Kuhlman said. "Honestly, I wasn't paying attention to those standings, but it was definitely cool for sure."

Kuhlman posted low scored in all five NJG tournaments. He shot two-under par in the two events he won. At Bent Tree, the Discoverer graduate also shot two-under. He was one-over par at Norfolk and two-over at the 2022 Central Nebraska Junior Amateur on June 30 at Lochland Country Club in Hastings and on July 1 at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.

"My mindset going into most of them is I just wanted to shoot really good scores. I didn't really care much ... if the wins come, if I place good, whatever, but I just wanted to just shoot good scores," Kuhlman said. "Shoot a bunch of under-par rounds. Shoot in the 60s. I was just going for scores and just shooting well."

Kuhlman shot a 69 at Ashland, a 70 at Wild Horse and Bent Tree, a 70 at Riverside and a 73 at Norfolk. Depending on the day, he said, different parts of his game were clicking.

"Usually the strength of my game is usually driver. I usually hit it pretty far and pretty straight, so that gets me off to a good start," Kuhlman said. "If my driver wasn't completely on, then I hit some good iron shots or my putter would be good. Kind of just a mixture of everything."

Kuhlman described what the last few months have been like, from claiming his second state medal in May to competing in the Kansas-Nebraska Cup.

"It was definitely a good way to close it out. Just this summer, it was my last summer of junior tournaments, obviously, so I wanted to mainly go out there and have fun, but also play good," he said. "I definitely did some good in some of the tournaments and after state golf, my main goal was to make it in the top eight points standings so I can be on the Kansas-Nebraska Cup team and I did that. That was such a fun experience and just a great way to cap off the summer, so it was fun."

Next for Kuhlman is college, where he'll attend Nebraska-Lincoln and do the PGA Golf Management Program. He'll keep the competitive juices alive, golfing against other schools who have the same program. He has no plans on putting the clubs down.

"Ever since I was 5-years-old, it's been my favorite sport. I don't ever see golf leaving my life, so it's just a very important piece of my life," Kuhlman said. "I play almost every day, so it's just something I really enjoy. It's my No. 1 hobby."