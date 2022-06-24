Brooke Hughes honored to win Athletic Trainer of the Year

Columbus High School athletic trainer Brooke Hughes was shocked when she received the news that she was named the Nebraska State Athletic Trainers' Association (NSATA) Athletic Trainer of the Year. Hughes was among eight finalists and she was one of three from Columbus Community Hospital up for the award.

Hughes received the George F. Sullivan Athletic Trainer of the Year on June 3 at the NSATA's summer education conference in Grand Island. Sullivan was the head athletic trainer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a pioneer in athletic training.

The NSATA hands out the yearly award to a Nebraska athletic trainer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in promoting and improving the profession, all while performing their normal duties as an athletic trainer.

"It is a huge honor. There's been a lot of things I've done over the years with the Nebraska State Athletic Trainers' Association. We've all done a lot of hard work. It's been a lot of fun," Hughes said. "At the end of the year, to have my peers and the membership vote me as Athletic Trainer of the Year is really cool. It means more than I can describe."

Hughes graduated from Lakeview in 2008. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, she returned to Columbus and joined the hospital in 2014. She primarily works for CHS as an athletic trainer, but she also worked at Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview.

"It's really enjoyable. I've been surrounded by great athletic trainers. I've been involved with all of the Columbus area high schools," Hughes said. "I graduated from Lakeview, I was the first full-time athletic trainer for Scotus Central Catholic and then I moved over to Columbus High. Having been at all of the high schools, it's really special to be involved in the whole community."

Hughes said she wanted to be involved in health care. She said doctor or nurse are the two careers associated with health care, but while at Lakeview she met Mike Sloup, the school's athletic trainer. That's when everything changed.

"In high school, I had Mike Sloup as my athletic trainer and he showed me this profession is really, really cool. He made me fall in love with it," Hughes said. "When Mike introduced me to athletic training, I never looked back. I knew at a young age that that's what I wanted to do and I put all my efforts to making it happen."

Sloup said he was proud of Hughes, who was one of his first student aides at Lakeview. He praised her work for making the staff better in addition to her role as a public relations chair for the NSATA.

"She's (Hughes) is a tireless worker. She's always working to make not only the rest of the staff better, but for our state, doing things with the public relations committee, getting athletic training in the eye of not just other athletic trainers, but the public and school officials too," Sloup said. "Her tireless efforts and always looking to better the profession. She does a great, great job. I knew she was destined for greatness. As a student, she was always willing to learn. Always wanting to work and get better and hone her craft and she's continued that through her professional career."

It was Hughes' dedication to her craft and always wanting to learn, Sloup said, that made her an effective athletic trainer. He said she would always ask questions about how an injury happened, how to work on the injury and rehab it.

"Her (Hughes) dedication to the time she spends on it. What she does with the kids, with the athletes, stuff like that and spends the time with them to do those types of things. She also does all the little things. All the stuff people don't see. The time in the training room when we're working on paperwork or doing other little things like that, the non-fun stuff about athletic training," Sloup said. "She's a dedicated, hard-working professional. She's our guru on concussion testing. When we got questions, she's the one we ask to get those answers on. She does a great job learning about that and helping us become better with that."

Hughes said that Columbus High School has been very supportive of her. She works with Rob Marshall and she said he and the coaches at CHS have been fantastic.

"It's a great thing to show up to Columbus High and work every day because I know every day is going to be different," Hughes said. "I never know who's going to walk through my office, but overall, they make it enjoyable and fun for me, it doesn't feel like work. Every day is a new day with new challenges."

The most fulfilling part of Hughes' job as an athletic trainer is the full circle of when an athlete suffers an injury and helping them get back to health. That wouldn't be possible without forging relationships, she said.

"To have those relationships and to be accessible to build trust among athletes, coaches and guardians. Having them know that you're here to help them at any times. Building those relationships, helps give complete healthcare to our patients," Hughes said.

Playing a part in getting an athlete back playing the sport he or she loves is what keeps Hughes going.

"To have an athlete get injured and go through the grieving process of understanding their injury. They go from being devastated and uncertain of what to do, to being educated that things are going to be OK, to trusting the process and then rehabilitated back onto the field," Hughes said. "It's a fulfilling process to be involved in and makes me what to continue to help more patients. With being a prior athlete myself, I understand what they are going though. To be able to see them grieve, I grieve with them and going through that process together is very rewarding."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

