Bulldog boys still perfect; girls fall to Tigers

Osceola boys basketball remained unbeaten on Thursday and improved to 3-0 on the young season while allowing fewer than 30 points for the second time this year. The defense limited East Butler to no more than eight points per quarter and won 51-25.

Wyatt Urban, who had combined for 14 points in the first two games, scored 20 to lead all players. Freshman Cale Gustafson had 11 and was the only other player in double figures.

Osceola jumped out to an 16-8 lead after the first quarter and held a 30-15 advantage at halftime. The defense gave up just four third-quarter points and took a 45-19 lead into the final eight minutes.

"I thought we played much better on the defensive end tonight. We really worked hard the past three days on improving our defense. I think our defense will continue to grow as the season goes on," coach Jason Zelasney said. "Wyatt Urban really carried us on the offensive end tonight."

"I felt we rotated better and didn’t over extend on the perimeter. We also did a great job of finishing each possession with the rebound and not allowing many second-shot opportunities for East Butler."