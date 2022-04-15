Bulldog boys take Burwell

Osceola boys track and field, last year's Class D state champions, look poised to challenge for another team trophy next month when athletes from Nebraska descend upon Burke Stadium.

The Bulldogs still have sprinter Isaiah Zelasney and several others who had success in Omaha last year. That talent and experience were on display again on Thursday in Burwell when the Bulldogs took the top spot in the team standings.

Osceola scored 122 points and finished first by 13 points ahead of host Burwell. The Bulldogs won a medal in all but five events and won more than one medal in five events. The girls also had more than one medal in five events, won 14 total medals and finished third.

Zelasney won the 100, 200 and 400-meters plus was a member of the 1600 relay, running the team to first in the anchor leg. Xavier Blackburn was a triple medalist when he was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles, took bronze in the high jump and fourth in the 100. Alexx Winkelman was the runner-up in the 400 and third in the 800.

On the girls team, Rori Wieseman and Fayth Winkelman both won medals in the 100, 200 and 400. Wieseman won the 100, was second in the 200 and sixth in the 400. Winkelman was fifth in the 100 and took silver in the 200 and 400.

Savanna Boden and Mae Valish both collected two medals. Boden was the runner-up in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Valish earned a silver in the pole vault and sixth in the triple jump.

Saint Edward was also in attendance in Burwell and won five medals. The girls 3200 relay team of Yoselin Herrera-Frias, Magdalena Kohl, Lydia Ketelsen and Rebekah Ketelsen were eighth. Cole Mowrey was fourth in the 800, Trevin Mowrey took fifth and Conor Laska was sixth in the 3200, the 3200 relay of Spencer Werts, Payton Fitchner, Anthony Reader and Cole Mowrey were sixth.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.