Bulldogs bringing 20 events to state

Osceola track and field will be one of the largest contingent of athletes in attendance on Wednesday when the state meet begins at 9 a.m. at Burke Stadium.

The Bulldog boys qualified 13 events at the district meet at home last week while the girls earned seven state invites. The boys earned their way automatically 12 times and had one additional qualifier. The girls picked up four automatic bids and three additional.

At the district meet, the boys scored 152 team points and took the team title by 26 over McCool Junction. The Bulldog boys had seven gold medals and five silvers. The girls were fourth out of 10 with 81 points, three golds and one silver. McCool Junction won the girls trophy with 100 points followed by Elmwood-Murdock with 99 and East Butler with 85.

"Everyone made it who we thought would. The boys have a shot to win Class D if they can repeat their best efforts of the year," coach Bob Fuller said. "The girls all have a chance to medal. We're really proud of this group of kids."