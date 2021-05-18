Bulldogs bringing 20 events to state

Osceola track and field will be one of the largest contingent of athletes in attendance on Wednesday when the state meet begins at 9 a.m. at Burke Stadium.
The Bulldog boys qualified 13 events at the district meet at home last week while the girls earned seven state invites. The boys earned their way automatically 12 times and had one additional qualifier. The girls picked up four automatic bids and three additional.
At the district meet, the boys scored 152 team points and took the team title by 26 over McCool Junction. The Bulldog boys had seven gold medals and five silvers. The girls were fourth out of 10 with 81 points, three golds and one silver. McCool Junction won the girls trophy with 100 points followed by Elmwood-Murdock with 99 and East Butler with 85.
"Everyone made it who we thought would. The boys have a shot to win Class D if they can repeat their best efforts of the year," coach Bob Fuller said. "The girls all have a chance to medal. We're really proud of this group of kids."
Leading the way was Isaiah Zelasney and his three gold medals. The sophomore won the 100-meter dash in 11.08 seconds, took the top spot in the 200 at 23.09 seconds and hit the line first in the 400 at 51.89. The 400 included a sweep for the Bulldogs at the top. Alexx Winkleman was second at 53.08 and Bryce Reed was third at 53.63. All three are headed to Omaha.
Caegan Watts won the high jump at a mark of 5 feet, 8 inches. He tied with Jared Doherty of Omaha Christian but had fewer misses and won by tiebreaker. Kyle Sterup took gold in the pole vault at 12-6, a foot and a half better than the runner-up.
Silver medalists and auto qualifiers included Winkleman in the 800, Sterup in the 110 hurdles and discus and Jakob Hogan in the 300 hurdles. Reed in the 400 was the additional qualifier. His time was 19th-best overall in Class D.
The 1600 relay team of Winkleman, Zelasney, Xavier Blackburn and Tim Tannehill scored gold on a run of 3:39.72. The 3200 relay group of Winkleman, Tannehill, Blackburn and Thad Rathjen added another gold medal on a run of 8:58.51.
Once all the results for the nine different Class D districts were combined and compared, the Osceola boys scored a theoretical 29-point total and were fifth in the standings.
Girls auto qualifiers included Zoey Walker winning the high jump at 4 feet, 11 inches. Fewer misses gave her the gold over McKenna Yates of McCool Junction cleared the same height. Mae Valish earned her way in when she won the pole vault at 9 feet, 6 inches - more than two feet better than the runner-up. Emily Theis, Fayth Winkleman, Olivia Drozd and Rori Weiseman won the third Osceola gold medal of the day in the 400 and a time of 52.51 seconds.
Winkleman earned her way to state individually in the 400 as the runner-up. Weiseman picked up two additional qualifier spots in the 100 and 200. Theis grabbed another additional qualifier when she was third in the 100 hurdles.
The Class D session of the state meet is held Wednesday and Thursday in Omaha starting at 9 a.m. each day.
Valish in the pole vault, Watts in the high jump and Sterup in the discus are the first Bulldogs on the schedule.
