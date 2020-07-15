Bullets place ninth, Duranski and Hazlett win gold with Norfolk

Jaiden Sock had dealt with injuries but came back for the tournament and collected multiple hits from the leadoff position.

"I thought she came in really well and she became our leadoff hitter and helped us produce early runs in the game, which is pretty huge for us," Podliska said.

The coach was also impressed with the pitching of Addison Heule, Abbie Scholl and Aspyn Harrison.

The Bullets still have two tournaments left on their schedule including the Class C ASA State Tournament in Hastings.

Hastings is the tournament that most of the team has circled on their calendars and hope to compete very well in, if not win.

"I think overall the girls main goal is to win ASA State," Podliska said. "I think how they show up and perform there, because it's also our last tournament, is probably our biggest goal. That's what they're definitely going to look at for how successful they've been."