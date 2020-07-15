Bullets place ninth, Duranski and Hazlett win gold with Norfolk

Local softball players showed off their skills in the USSSA 18U Class B State Tournament held in Columbus last weekend.
The local team from Columbus, the Columbus Bullets, placed ninth after putting together a 3-4 mark over the three-day event.
State champs, the Norfolk Golden Girls, came out of the loser's bracket with a 9-1 overall mark for the championship and included Columbus High's Addi Duranski and Becca Hazlett.
Gwen Stachura, another CHS softball player, came up just short of her teammates as a member of the Nebraska Quakes, the runners-up to the Golden Girls.
The Bullets started off a little slow going 0-2 in pool play but turned it around on Saturday to win their first game of bracket play against Millard Fury Collins 3-2.
Columbus ran into a little trouble in the next round and fell to Ashland 7-5. The Bullets bounced back in a 7-2 consolation bracket win over the Seward Jazz and stayed alive with a 7-6 victory over Nebraska Hitters Choice Gold 15U. The run came to an end in an 11-1 defeat to the Elkhorn Edge 18U in the next round.
The performance earned Columbus a ninth-place finish out of 28 teams, which is no easy feat given the level of competition according to head coach Amber Podliska.
"Overall I thought it went really good," she said. "There was a lot of stiff competition there, more than what we're used to at normal doubleheaders or tournaments. We easily could have gone 0-4, but I thought we put up a really good fight against some really good teams."
Before the USSSA state tournament, the Bullets had competed in one other tournament in Beatrice and played in six doubleheaders, going 10-1 (one game was rained out).
Overall, Columbus has gone 13-8-1.
Podliska considers the start of this season a success.
"It's gone really well," she said. "It's our third year together. I think the girls have really clicked a lot and they've made huge improvement overall to where they can really compete at a higher level."
There were a couple of individual performances that stood out to the head coach in the state tournament.
Jaiden Sock had dealt with injuries but came back for the tournament and collected multiple hits from the leadoff position.
"I thought she came in really well and she became our leadoff hitter and helped us produce early runs in the game, which is pretty huge for us," Podliska said.
The coach was also impressed with the pitching of Addison Heule, Abbie Scholl and Aspyn Harrison.
The Bullets still have two tournaments left on their schedule including the Class C ASA State Tournament in Hastings.
Hastings is the tournament that most of the team has circled on their calendars and hope to compete very well in, if not win.
"I think overall the girls main goal is to win ASA State," Podliska said. "I think how they show up and perform there, because it's also our last tournament, is probably our biggest goal. That's what they're definitely going to look at for how successful they've been."
The Bullets gained valuable experience over the weekend facing such a tough field of opponents. Podliska is confident that will be helpful in Hastings in two weeks.
"I think the team learned they have to put the pressure on the opposing pitcher and the opposing team in general," she said. "They learned that if they took an early lead or if they put the pressure on them early on, then things ended better for them than if they're kind of complacent at the plate."
The Bullets are in action next this weekend in Grand Island before ending in Hastings.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
