Call from Doc had Hitchcock reconsidering Discoverers

Jordan Hitchcock grew up the oldest of three, wrestling from kindergarten up to about age 8. The family started off on homestead south of Ainsworth until picking up and moving to Lincoln after Hitchcock's's second-grade year. His first memories of the game were playing on the hoop in the trailer court and on an indoor mini Michael Jordan basket.

“I just lived in the driveway. Ever since, that’s kind of what I did," he said. “I thought I was going to go to the NBA until I was in the eighth grade and I thought, ‘Eh, maybe I’m not good enough.’”

Hitchcock had a lawn mowing business a few years after arriving in Lincoln, keeping him busy during the summertime. Yet, while he was out cutting the grass, basketball plays were constantly running through his mind.

He was listed at 5-6 and less than 100 pounds on the program for his freshman season of football.

The chances he'd ever make an impact on the hardwood were slim. Yet, there was no denying what was in his heart.

"Then, it came to high school graduation and everyone is asking, ‘What do you want to do with your life?,'" Hitchcock remembered. "I didn’t have a clue."