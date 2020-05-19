Call from Doc had Hitchcock reconsidering Discoverers

Lincoln Northeast assistant boys basketball coach Jordan Hitchcock was on his way west for some R and R just a few weeks ago. His mother lives in Colorado near a prime spot for fly fishing.
The former Lincoln Christian Crusader was headed to her when Nebraska assistant Doc Sadler called.
Admittedly, Hitchcock had already been presented with the idea of coaching in Columbus by Nebraska Select Basketball Inc. Director Doyle Dillow. Hitchcock is involved with the organization as a 17 and Under coach.
When Dillow mentioned a vacancy in Columbus, Hitchcock wasn't sure it was the right move for he and his wife Jill.
Then the defensive coordinator, of sorts, for Fred Hoiberg's staff reached out and presented the idea again. Hitchcock was a student manager then graduate assistant under Sadler when he headed the Husker program.
Thanks to an old friend and colleague stepping in, Hitchcock mentioned he'd be willing to share his vision for a program and listen to what Columbus had in mind.
"I really liked the professionalism and the perspective that Mr. Hiebner and Mr. Kwapnioski had on where they felt Columbus was at; where they wanted to go," Hitchcock said. "Being a head coach, I know how important having good administration is. I really felt comfortable with them and really liked them. So, after the first interview talking with the wife, it became, 'Yeah, let's do it.'"
Jordan Hitchcock grew up the oldest of three, wrestling from kindergarten up to about age 8. The family started off on homestead south of Ainsworth until picking up and moving to Lincoln after Hitchcock's's second-grade year. His first memories of the game were playing on the hoop in the trailer court and on an indoor mini Michael Jordan basket.
“I just lived in the driveway. Ever since, that’s kind of what I did," he said. “I thought I was going to go to the NBA until I was in the eighth grade and I thought, ‘Eh, maybe I’m not good enough.’”
Hitchcock had a lawn mowing business a few years after arriving in Lincoln, keeping him busy during the summertime. Yet, while he was out cutting the grass, basketball plays were constantly running through his mind.
He was listed at 5-6 and less than 100 pounds on the program for his freshman season of football.
The chances he'd ever make an impact on the hardwood were slim. Yet, there was no denying what was in his heart.
"Then, it came to high school graduation and everyone is asking, ‘What do you want to do with your life?,'" Hitchcock remembered. "I didn’t have a clue."
He went on to school at Nebraska where he worked his way up from team manager to graduate assistant, helping out in all things such as film preparation, scouting and creating a recruiting experience.
After Nebraska he started at Parkview Christian as a head coach in his first professional job. The last two years he's been the junior varsity coach and lead assistant at Lincoln Northeast.
Though hiring a head coach straight out of college isn't a route most programs take, Hitchcock was ready, whether others agreed or not.
“I’ve always had high aspirations. I’ve always probably thought I was better than I am, which is part of my strengths," he said. "But it was a pursuit. It was something I love. It was kind of like I do most things. I’m going to put my whole heart into something and chase after it until eventually we get a breakthrough."
In searching for a replacement for five-year head coach Jimmy Motz, Columbus High Athletic Director Tim Kwapnioski had several priorities when considering candidates.
Hitchcock's tenacity fit well into the program's foundational building blocks.
"We are fortunate at Columbus High that we have coaches who have a tremendous passion for working with our athletes. Our coaches have broad knowledge on how to build successful programs through hard work, development of skills, and building relationships and trust," Kwapnioski said. "These are priorities we look for in every coach as well as their vision for the development for or enhancement of the program from third grade through twelfth grade."
Though Hitchcock was still somewhat on the fence for his first interview, he went in determined to be "real and authentic." If the perspectives matched or were similar, he'd be interested.
Long story short, he was interviewed again last Thursday and took the job Friday.
"Coach Hitchcock has unique experiences that we perceive would be valuable as we continue to move our program forward - from his time at UNL working with Coach Sadler and Coach Miles, his head coaching experience at Parkview Christian, to his recent position with Lincoln Northeast to his time coaching with Nebraska Select," Kwapnioski said. "The knowledge gained through these experiences, and the coaches he worked with, was something we were extremely excited about."
Hitchcock has spoken to most of the assistants in the program and will have a Zoom call with the full staff on Wednesday. Friday will be another Zoom call with the players. After that, he'll either speak with each of them on Zoom or the phone individually to share his vision and excitement.
"I’m just excited. Jill and I are excited to get to know people in the community, serve any way we can and hopefully make Columbus a little better place," he said. "That’s our goal."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
