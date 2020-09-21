Cardinals claim home tourney title

Abby Brodersen finished with the top score for a second straight event at the Albion Country Club and Boone Central girls golf edged out Lakeview by eight shots for the team trophy on Saturday.
The Cardinals were atop a field of eight teams that posted a team score and 12 teams that had at least one representative in the field.
Brodersen shot an 82 to take the top spot again following a round of 39 on Thursday in a triangular with Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic. Scotus freshman Cecilia Arndt was again the runner-up with a 90.
Boone Central took the top spot thanks to three players finishing in medalist position (top 15). Rachel Malander was fourth on a round of 97 and Emmah Benson was 10th shooting a 102.
Lakeview's runner-up trophy was led by a fifth-place effort from Hannah Kitt shooting a 98. Scotus took fourth with a 422, nine shots behind Battle Creek in third.
"It was great to get our entire team there for the BC Invite. Playing at home is always really exciting, but it also brings some added pressure. That being said, each of the girls definitely lived up to those lofty goals that they had set for themselves," Boone Central coach Amy Ahlers said. "The wind was tough out there. They fought and made some great things happen. They continue to show me more and more of what they are capable of with each tournament, and that is so fun to witness."
Other Boone Central scores included Kaylee Krohn with a 112, Taylor Beirman with a 113, Lauren Kohtz with a 117, Kalli Naber with a 128, Cassicy Maricle with a 144 and Britney Naber with a 154.
Lakeview had four members in the top 15. Behind Kitt were Grace Berkeland in seventh a 99, Ella Meyer in 11th with a 102 and Torrin Boyer 12th with a 103. Jerica Mohlman shot 118.
Arndt was the only Shamrock to collect tournament hardware.
Jaelyn Podolak shot 108, Alaina Dierman carded a 112, Ella Nahorny matched that total and Abee Hutchinson scored a 113.
