Cardinals claim home tourney title

Abby Brodersen finished with the top score for a second straight event at the Albion Country Club and Boone Central girls golf edged out Lakeview by eight shots for the team trophy on Saturday.

The Cardinals were atop a field of eight teams that posted a team score and 12 teams that had at least one representative in the field.

Brodersen shot an 82 to take the top spot again following a round of 39 on Thursday in a triangular with Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic. Scotus freshman Cecilia Arndt was again the runner-up with a 90.

Boone Central took the top spot thanks to three players finishing in medalist position (top 15). Rachel Malander was fourth on a round of 97 and Emmah Benson was 10th shooting a 102.

Lakeview's runner-up trophy was led by a fifth-place effort from Hannah Kitt shooting a 98. Scotus took fourth with a 422, nine shots behind Battle Creek in third.