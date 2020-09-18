Cardinals clip 'Rocks, Vikes at home triagular

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen shot a 39 and led her team to a triangular win on Thursday at the Albion Country Club.

Boone Central put together a team total of 193 - edging out Scotus Central Catholic by three shots and Lakeview by 23.

Brodersen's 38 was good enough for 1-over par and bested Scotus freshman Cecilia Arndt by two shots.

Alaina Dierman shot a 46, Ella Nahorny a 52, Abee Hutchinson a 57 and Jaelyn Podolak a 59 to round out the Scotus scoring.

"Only a couple of my golfers have ever seen or played the Albion Country Club course. I'm pleased with the varsity score below 200 - sets us up nicely for Saturday's Boone Central Invite."

Lakeview's Hannah Kitt was the top member of the Lady Vikes on a round of 49. She was followed by Grace Berkeland with a 54, Torrin Boyer shooting 55, Ella Meyer carding a 58 and Jerica Mohlman scoring 59.

Boone Central had all four of its golfers that contributed to the team scoring inside the top eight. Behind Brodersen's 39 was Rachel Malander tying for fourth with a 49, Emmah Benson in sixth with a 50 and Kalli Naber tied for eighth with a 54.

The Scotus junior varsity scored a 240 while the Boone Central JV had a 271.