Cards carve up Viking boys

Lakeview boys soccer generated a goal for the first time in 15 days but also gave up seven or more for the fifth time this season Tuesday in an 8-1 loss to Crete.

Lakeview lost to Crete eight days earlier in the quarterfinals of the Central Tournament when the Cardinals scored three times in the second half. This time hope had been extinguished before halftime. Crete scored four in both halves and dropped Lakeview to 1-9.

Junior Miguel Cullum scored his first of the season and joined teammates Andon Stenger and Angel Rodriguez as the only goal scorers thus far.

"We gave up four goals in the first 20 minutes of the game and were battling from behind for the rest of the time," coach Aaron Rudloff said. "Miguel Cullum made a great play that allowed us to score. We are still trying to figure out how to shut down gaps on defense and work the ball up the field on offense."

Despite several lopsided loses, Lakeview had been competitive following an 0-3 start that included 31 goals against. They Vikings gave up 24 goals in the next six games and won in a shootout over Lutheran High Northeast.

Tuesday was a slight step back due in large part due perhaps to a week off in between games. Lakeview had just one day off before Thursday's home match with Kearney Catholic. The Vikings are looking to build some positive vibes before the subdistrict tournament that starts May 2.

"Hopefully we can get some momentum going into districts," Rudloff said.

