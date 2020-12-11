Cards survive Bison second half scare

Boone Central boys basketball nearly surrendered a 15-point halftime lead Thursday night to Central City but had just enough to hold off a surging Bison squad for a 73-71 win.

Boone Central (2-0) jumped on Central City (2-1) early thanks to a full-court press that produced turnovers and easy transition buckets. The Cardinals led 21-10 after the first and 42-27 at halftime.

But, as the Cardinals backed off into a half-court defense, Central City and guard Jackson McGinnis began to find driving lanes. McGinnis finished the night with 30 points. Ryan Kramer led Boone Central with 16.

Yet, the halftime cushion was enough. Central City cut it to three on a few occasions but never came closer until the final basket made it a two-point margin.

"Finding a way to win was important. The fact that we may have panicked in some situations, but when we needed a play we came up with one, we needed," Boone Central coach Justin Harris said. "So, a win like this allows you to still feel good about the game but understand there are areas we have to be sharper."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

